2022 NFL draft: Every player taken with 12th overall pick in last 10 years
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Minnesota VikingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Everyone has a different opinion on what the Minnesota Vikings will end up doing with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft.
That in itself is a good thing as far as first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is concerned. It means he did his job to not leave any glaring holes in free agency.
Granted, the team does have obvious needs at defensive back, interior offensive line and edge rusher. But they aren’t so desperate for help in a particular area of need for them to reach at a position.
They’re in the often sought after spot of being able to take the best available player on the board, while also weighing opportunities for draft day trades. With that said, the No. 12 position on the draft board has been a bit of a sweet spot for some teams in recent history.
Here is every player taken with the pick in the last 10 years.
2021: LB, Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
2020: WR, Henry Ruggs, Las Vegas Raiders
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
2019: OLB, Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
2018: NT, Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
2017: QB, Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
2016: DT, Sheldon Rankins, New Orleans Saints
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
2015: DT, Danny Shelton, Cleveland Browns
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
2014: WR, Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2013: CB, D.J. Hayden, Oakland Raiders
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
2012: DT, Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
1
1