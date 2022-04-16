2022 NFL draft: Every player taken with 39th overall pick in the last 10 years

The Chicago Bears don’t have any first-round picks heading into the 2022 NFL draft. But they do have a pair of second-round selections, including the 39th overall pick, where general manager Ryan Poles has a chance to find an impact player.

When looking at the history of players taken with pick No. 39, there are some intriguing names, as well as some busts over the last 10 years. But one thing that stands out is that Chicago has found success with the 39th pick over the last decade.

Here’s a quick look back at every player selected at No. 39 overall dating back to the 2012 NFL draft:

2021: OT Teven Jenkins, Chicago Bears

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

2020: OG Robert Hunt, Miami Dolphins

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

2019: DB Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2018: OG James Daniels, Chicago Bears

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

2017: DB Marcus Maye, New York Jets

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2016: DE Noah Spence, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2015: DT Eddie Goldman, Chicago Bears

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

2014: WR Marqise Lee, Jacksonville Jaguars

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

2013: QB Geno Smith, New York Jets

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

2012: DB Janoris Jenkins, Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

