2022 NFL draft: Every player taken with 39th overall pick in the last 10 years
The Chicago Bears don’t have any first-round picks heading into the 2022 NFL draft. But they do have a pair of second-round selections, including the 39th overall pick, where general manager Ryan Poles has a chance to find an impact player.
When looking at the history of players taken with pick No. 39, there are some intriguing names, as well as some busts over the last 10 years. But one thing that stands out is that Chicago has found success with the 39th pick over the last decade.
Here’s a quick look back at every player selected at No. 39 overall dating back to the 2012 NFL draft:
2021: OT Teven Jenkins, Chicago Bears
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
2020: OG Robert Hunt, Miami Dolphins
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
2019: DB Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
2018: OG James Daniels, Chicago Bears
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
2017: DB Marcus Maye, New York Jets
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
2016: DE Noah Spence, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
2015: DT Eddie Goldman, Chicago Bears
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
2014: WR Marqise Lee, Jacksonville Jaguars
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
2013: QB Geno Smith, New York Jets
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
2012: DB Janoris Jenkins, Los Angeles Rams
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
