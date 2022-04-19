2022 NFL draft: Every player taken with 148th overall pick in the last 10 years

The Chicago Bears don’t have any first-round picks heading into the 2022 NFL draft. They do have three selections in the top 71, where general manager Ryan Poles has a chance to find an impact player.

But there are some opportunities for Poles to find some late-round gems in the fifth round, where former GM Ryan Pace was at his best.

When looking at the history of players taken with pick No. 148, there are plenty of uninspiring names. But there should be some talent to cultivate at that spot, if Poles makes the right call.

Here’s a quick look back at every player selected at No. 148 overall dating back to the 2012 NFL draft:

2021: DT Ta'Quon Graham, Atlanta Falcons

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

2020: DE Alton Robinson, Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

2019: LB Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

2018: LB Marcus Allen, Pittsburgh Steelers

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2017: LB Blair Brown, Jacksonville Jaguars

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2016: OG Caleb Benenoch, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2015: LB Davis Tull, New Orleans Saints

Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

2014: DB Bene Benwikere, Carolina Panthers

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

2013: LB A.J. Klein, Carolina Panthers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2012: DB Chris Greenwood, Detroit Lions

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

