2022 NFL draft: Every player taken with 148th overall pick in the last 10 years
The Chicago Bears don’t have any first-round picks heading into the 2022 NFL draft. They do have three selections in the top 71, where general manager Ryan Poles has a chance to find an impact player.
But there are some opportunities for Poles to find some late-round gems in the fifth round, where former GM Ryan Pace was at his best.
When looking at the history of players taken with pick No. 148, there are plenty of uninspiring names. But there should be some talent to cultivate at that spot, if Poles makes the right call.
Here’s a quick look back at every player selected at No. 148 overall dating back to the 2012 NFL draft:
2021: DT Ta'Quon Graham, Atlanta Falcons
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
2020: DE Alton Robinson, Seattle Seahawks
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
2019: LB Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
2018: LB Marcus Allen, Pittsburgh Steelers
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
2017: LB Blair Brown, Jacksonville Jaguars
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
2016: OG Caleb Benenoch, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
2015: LB Davis Tull, New Orleans Saints
Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
2014: DB Bene Benwikere, Carolina Panthers
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
2013: LB A.J. Klein, Carolina Panthers
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
2012: DB Chris Greenwood, Detroit Lions
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
