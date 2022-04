2022 NFL draft: Every player taken with 48th overall pick in the last 10 years

The Chicago Bears don’t have any first-round picks heading into the 2022 NFL draft. But they do have a pair of second-round selections, including the 48th overall pick, where general manager Ryan Poles has a chance to find an impact player.

When looking at the history of players taken with pick No. 48, there are some intriguing names, as well as some busts over the last 10 years. But there has certainly been some running back talent at that spot, with guys like Le’Veon Bell and Joe Mixon.

Here’s a quick look back at every player selected at No. 48 overall dating back to the 2012 NFL draft:

2021: OG Aaron Banks, San Francisco 49ers

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

2020: DE Darrell Taylor, Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

2019: C Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

2018: LB Uchenna Nwosu, Los Angeles Chargers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2017: RB Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

2016: OT Jason Spriggs, Green Bay Packers

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

2015: LB Denzel Perryman, Los Angeles Chargers

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

2014: DT Timmy Jernigan, Baltimore Ravens

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2013: RB Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

2012: DB Tavon Wilson, New England Patriots

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

1

1