2022 NFL DRAFT: Evan Neal is projected No. 1 overall, Jameson Williams falls out of first round

The 2021-2022 college football season has come to a close and the NFL playoffs are upon us. This can only mean on thing: time to focus on the draft.

A lot of Alabama’s star players from 2021 are not yet eligible for the draft, and those that are find themselves trapped in positional groups overloaded with talent from across the nation. However, there is one player that stands high above the rest.

Offensive tackle Evan Neal.

Neal was a bright spot on the Crimson Tide offensive line this past season. The unit overall did not perform as well as experts expected.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick again, and just one year after taking Trevor Lawrence, the franchise may now look to give him some protection.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports published his latest 2022 NFL mock draft, which had Neal as the first overall pick to Jacksonville.

What’s interesting about his mock draft is that the other Crimson Tide standout that was projected first round, wide receiver Jameson Williams, is not named.

Is it possible that after maneuvering all the way to the WR1 position in the draft class, a torn ACL in the national championship game will push him out of first-round contention?

Roll Tide Wire will continue to share updates on Alabama players’ draft position as the 2022 NFL draft gets closer.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.