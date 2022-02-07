2022 NFL Draft: Evaluators crush first-round QBs after Senior Bowl

Evaluators' take on 2022 draft class is bad news for Roseman originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are positioned to dictate the 2022 NFL Draft thanks to Howie Roseman's stockpile of first-round picks, a place of power every general manager dreams of.

But it would be a little more helpful if Roseman managed to grab these three first-rounders in a draft class loaded with top-end quarterback talent, instead of... what we've got this year.

Matt Corral, Malik Willis, and Kenny Pickett headline the 2022 class and there are probably three or four QBs who will go in the first round just because of the inherent positional value.

Yet to hear a few veteran talent evaluators around the league tell the story, teams aren't exactly going to be climbing over each other for the opportunity to trade up and snag one of the gunslingers.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer spoke to some NFL talent folks after last week's 2022 Senior Bowl, where Willis, Pickett, and Carson Strong all showed off their skillsets in front of decision-makers from around the league.

The overall vibe from folks in charge of evaluating pro talent? Meh:

"The quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl showed as they were expected to. And that’s not great news. The group, compromised of all the top guys outside of Ole Miss’s Matt Corral, came in perceived to be an average lot. It left Mobile with a lot of NFL folks convinced of that. A couple of veteran NFL evaluators told me late in the week that they don’t believe there’s a single NFL starter in this year’s quarterback class. Not everyone was that harsh, but it was unanimous that these quarterbacks aren’t close to last year’s — and most agreed that all five of last year’s first-round signal-callers would’ve been the top guy at the position in the 2022 draft."

Not a single NFL starter in the class? Yikes!

The beauty of a draft class loaded with interesting QB talent is that teams with a war chest of draft assets can turn picks into more picks, or players, or both because of the level of desperation from other teams to figure out the QB position.

A guy who one team like falls and they're suddenly three picks away from taking a potential franchise guy? They're happily tossing future picks around - the Bears sent a fifth-rounder, a future first-rounder, and a future first-rounder to jump nine spots last spring! - to go get him.

This year, while the Eagles are flush with picks, there don't seem to be any QBs like that in the draft class.

Perfect timing.

Now, there's always a chance that one team out there has a different scouting grade on one of the QBs and will be willing to try and pounce if the opportunity arises. A few evaluators don't speak for the entire league.

But on the whole, it would've been nice to have a Fields or a Zach Wilson or even a Daniel Jones in this year's class to spice things up.