2022 NFL draft: Who will emerge as QB1 in next year’s class?

The 2021 NFL draft was loaded with blue-chip talent at quarterback, with five passers coming off the board in the first 15 picks.

That included Trevor Lawrence, the no-brainer No. 1 overall pick, who kicked off a draft that featured signal-callers as each of the top three selections.

Heading into the 2021 college football season, the quarterback class for the 2022 NFL draft appears to be a completely different beast. There’s a strong case to be made for plenty of top passers to be the first one off the board next year, they’ll have to shine bright this fall if they want to be worthy of the top overall pick ahead of the best talent at other positions.

Who are the top candidates to be next year’s best quarterback prospect?

Spencer Rattler | Oklahoma

If there's a consensus front-runner for next year's quarterback class right now, it's Rattler, who is also a Heisman Trophy favorite. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has had tons of success with recent quarterbacks, including back-to-back No. 1 overall picks in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, as well as 2020 second-round pick Jalen Hurts. Rattler is a talented, dynamic passer who could be Riley's next candidate to be the top pick in the draft. He's in a QB-friendly system, and he's clearly got all the talent to succeed against top competition. If he can stay healthy and consistently perform at a high level, Rattler could easily end up being the first passer off the board come next April.

Sam Howell | North Carolina

Speaking of Mayfield, that's the NFL quarterback we've seen compared most often with Howell, a former top recruit who has lived up to the hype at the college level so far. A tough, strong-armed passer who can make every throw to all levels of the field, Howell has been a pro-ready prospect since the moment he set foot on campus in Chapel Hill. If there's a prospect in this group who is most likely to overtake Rattler as next year's top quarterback, Howell feels like the safest bet. He's got a well-rounded skill set for the position, plays with an impressive level of consistency, and faces some of the nation's best competition on a weekly basis.

Malik Willis | Liberty

The biggest wild-card in this year's quarterback class, Willis is a big-play machine who can carve up opposing defenses with his arm, and also make them pay for ignoring his impressive speed and athleticism. He knows when to throw a rocket to beat tight coverage, and when to dial it back with the right amount of touch, showing impressive poise in the pocket and a solid understanding of when it's time to make something happen outside of the play structure. Willis' ability to make plays as a runner will separate him from some of the other top passers in this class, but it's his top-shelf arm talent that could have him moving up the board this season in the same way we saw Zach Wilson do it last year. He checks every box of a potential franchise quarterback, and he's a highlight waiting to happen on every snap.

Best of the Rest

If there's a dark-horse candidate who could fly up the board and challenge these three for next year's top quarterback spot, it's likely to come from this list: Carson Strong | Nevada Matt Corral | Ole Miss Desmond Ridder | Cincinnati Kedon Slovis | USC JT Daniels | Georgia

