2022 NFL Draft: Eagles trade back with Jaguars in fifth round

Eagles trade back with Jaguars in fifth round originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles, who began Saturday with just two picks – No. 154 in the fifth round and No. 237 in the seventh round – traded No. 154 to Doug Pederson’s Jaguars for two sixth-round picks in this year's draft.

The Eagles got No. 188 and No. 198 in the sixth round, which means they won’t have a pick in the fourth or fifth rounds but they’ll have two in the sixth round and one in the seventh.

The Jaguars selected Ole Miss running back Snoop Conner with the pick they got from the Eagles.

After their trade with the Saints, the Eagles had 10 picks in the draft, but after the A.J. Brown trade they were down to five, and Howie Roseman indicated Friday night he'd love to add volume to the Eagles draft.

The Eagles took Jordan Davis at No. 13, Cam Jurgens at No. 51 and Nakobe Dean at No. 83 and then there will be 105 picks before they pick again.