2022 NFL draft: Eagles looking to move up into the top-10?

The latest from Philly and the #eagles. A move into the top 10? It’s a very real possibility. What positions would Howie Roseman be looking at? My #NFLDraft report on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/E9rlHzDiaw — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 28, 2022

The Eagles are always looking to make moves in the NFL draft and Philadelphia could swing for the fences early on in round one according to the NFL Network.

NFL Network’s James Palmer is reporting that there is a growing belief around the league that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman hopes to use the first of two first-round picks to trade into the top 10.

Cornerback and wide receiver are huge needs, but Palmer is reporting that it’ll be for an edge rusher.

“He is a freak on film,” Palmer said. “He is a guy that could change the pass rush in Philadelphia immediately.”

With several quarterback-needy teams on the board, look for the Eagles to trade pick No. 18, falling down the board while recouping that lost value from the trade.

