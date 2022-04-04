2022 NFL draft: Eagles add more dynamic talent on defense in full seven-round mock

The NFL’s official league year got off to a roaring start as the quest for a Super Bowl in 2022 is underway for all 32 NFL teams.

The Eagles just completed the first two weeks of an intriguing offseason that started off strong with free agency, features three-first round picks, valuable salary-cap space, and several different routes the franchise can choose to follow.

With Jalen Hurts as the quarterback for at least the next calendar year, Philadelphia has chosen to build around the quarterback, and they still could push a first-round pick back to 2023 where the quarterback class will be much more talented.

It’ll be an interesting lead-up to April’s NFL draft and we’re adding to the fun with our fifth full seven-round mock draft 5.0, this time, after the first wave of free agency.

In this seven-round mock draft using Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator, we again avoided making any trades in this version, choosing to fully restock a roster that has holes on both sides of the ball, utilizing seven of the 10 picks on high-profile and highly versatile defensive players.

15. Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson (WO39) goes through a drill during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The former Lake Travis High School star logged 70-catches, for 1,058-yards and 12 touchdowns during his final season in Columbus, and the crafty wide receiver has been mocked to Philadelphia on several occasions this winter.

[pickup_prop id=”14633″>

16. George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue

George Karlaftis

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) pressures Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. (Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY Network)

Karlaftis ran a 4.71 40-yard dash in frigid temperatures while weighing in at 263 pounds. According to Aaron Wilson and others, Eagles brass actually ran Karlaftis’s position drills, and then put him through a private workout immediately afterward.

Story continues

#Purdue DE George Karlaftis 6-foot-4, 266 Speed to power rusher — with well schooled hand usage/counter moves. High effort player. Can pick up sacks late in the down. Lacks lower body twitch/explosiveness. Fits as a strong side DE in a pro front. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/YxjAHkdH1v — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 30, 2022

A first-team All-Big 10 selection and a third-team All-American in 2021, Karlaftis logged 5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, and a touchdown last season.

He looks the part and like Derek Barnett and other pass rushers that Howie Roseman covets, he’ll pressure and get hits on the quarterback — key stats that Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman holds in the same regard as an actual sack.

19. Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) during practice at the Poe Indoor Facility in Clemson in Clemson, S.C. Friday, December 17, 2021.

Clemson Football Practice Dec 17 Friday

Jonathan Gannon likes to play a certain way in the secondary and Booth has significant exposure to a zone-heavy scheme at Clemson.

Booth Jr. recently underwent surgery for a sports hernia, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, with the surgery being performed by Dr. Williams Meyers in Philadelphia.

51. Travis Jones DT Connecticut

National Team defensive lineman Travis Jones of Connecticut (57) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

A powerful defensive tackle, Jones can continue to develop under Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave. A Senior Bowl standout, Jones logged 47 tackles, 7.5 for loss with 4.5 sacks in 11 starts for Connecticut in 2021.

83. Kingsley Enagbare EDGE South Carolina

Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals (8) fumbles as he’s hit by South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (52) during the first quarter at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

Gw42703

124. Brian Robinson Jr. RB Alabama

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) runs past Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A powerful running back that excels in pass coverage, Robinson Jr. would take over for the departed Jordan Howard and could be insurance if Miles Sanders departs in 2023.

154. Joshua Williams CB Fayetteville State

Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National Squad cornerback Joshua Williams of Fayetteville State (30) looks on in the second half against the American squad during the Senior bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

A Division II cornerback out of Fayetteville State, Williams could be a Bobby Taylor clone in the NFL, and he plays with solid speed and quickness as well.

162. Jamaree Salyer OG Georgia

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (69) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Walter Camp All-America 2nd Team…AP & Coaches’ All-SEC 2nd Team and another talented guard for the Eagles.

Salyer (6-4, 321) played all five positions at Georgia and might have guard-tackle versatility at the NFL level. In 2021, Salyer started 11 games at left tackle and also played right guard. He started games at left tackle, right tackle, and right guard during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

166. Lucas Krull TE Pittsburgh

Nov 11, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers tight end Lucas Krull (7) runs after a catch as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel (44) defends during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Krull caught 38 receptions for 451 yards and six scores, working alongside QB Kenny Pickett, who will also be a top pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

194. Josh Jobe CB Alabama

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) catches a pass in front of Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Josh Jobe (28) before scoring a touchdown during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

[pickup_prop id=”22760″>

1

1