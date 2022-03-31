2022 NFL draft: Devonte Wyatt scouting report

One member of Georgia’s dominant trio of defensive line prospects, Devonte Wyatt will look to prove his worth along side his Bulldog teammates as he enters the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about this disruptive defender:

Vitals

Height: 6-3

Weight: 304

Class: Senior

40 time: 4.77

Strengths

Wyatt is an interior force with a high motor, using excellent athleticism and a “can’t stop” play style to routinely harass offensive lineman and quarterbacks alike. He’s constantly keeping his eyes on-target, looking to make any play he can, keeping his feet moving until the whistle blows.

He’s excellent in run fits, where he takes ideal angles and slips in past the lineman’s edge to make plays on the ball carrier. His quickness allows him to beat move-blockers to their spot and blow up pitches and counters on the spot, and it’s a dangerous game leaving him in a free-roam type of play. He consistently wears blockers out throughout the game, and outpaces them late in games, when he truly starts to dominate.

In the pass rush, Wyatt excels at multiple levels, slamming his hands into the chest of lineman before slipping underneath and pushing through blocks with next-level quickness. His hands and feet work in tandem to push through blocks and allow his quickness to take over.

Weaknesses

While Wyatt is quick and explosive, he does lack ideal length at the position. That does show up on tape when he gets locked out by bigger offensive lineman, and his rip move can’t really overcome it. This is also the case in the run game, when he can get picked up by more agile, lengthy lineman and have his leverage stolen from him.

Wyatt also needs to develop his pass rush moves, as he seemingly used the same two consistently. He needs to develop those tools to win at the line right away if he wants to become a dominant pass rusher.

Projection

Wyatt will find a perfect fit in certain NFL defenses that are looking for interior pass rush with quickness and explosion. He’ll do well in a scheme that takes advantage of his movement skills. His combination of athletic ability and a nonstop motor should make him a lock for the first round.

Projection: 1st Round

