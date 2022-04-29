2022 NFL Draft: Day Two Mock Draft Second, Third Round

2022 NFL Draft: Who’s going to go where in the second and third rounds? We figure it out in the Day Two NFL mock draft.

2022 NFL Draft: Day Two Mock Draft

You watched the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and like most of America, you pretended to be jacked about that interior offensive lineman or the good value defensive back.

But you want quarterbacks. You want running backs. You want … more.

It’s okay to say it – 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 is going to be more fun than 2021 NFL Draft Day 1.

Here’s the best guess for Friday with the mock draft for the second and third rounds.

2 (33) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DT Travis Jones, UConn

First Round Pick: Traded out of first round

The Buccaneers moved down and out of the first round and they’re going to field a slew of offers for this pick, but they need a defensive tackle and there’s a very good, game ready tough guy in Jones who can fit right in.

2 (34) Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)

LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

First Round Pick: S Lewis Cine, Georgia

The Vikings potentially played this perfectly. Dean is the biggest slider of the draft – he could’ve gone in the top 15 and no one would’ve blinked – and now he falls right into their lap. They could keep working on the secondary – Clemson CB Andrew Booth is there – but they need a versatile linebacker, too.

2 (35) Tennessee Titans (from New York)

CB Andrew Booth, Clemson

First Round Pick: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

The Titans didn’t want to pay the $100 million AJ Brown price tag and now need Treylon Burks to replace him. There isn’t another wide receiver to help the cause, and now it’s time to get the value corner in Booth. Like a whole slew of players who’ll go early in the second round, no one would’ve thought twice if Booth went in the top 20.

2 (36) New York Giants

LB Christian Harris, Alabama

First Round Picks: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon; OT Evan Neal, Alabama

The Giants had an amazing first round with their pass rusher in Thibodeaux at the 5 and a relative steal in Neal at the 7. More offensive line help is possible, and a wide receiver is a thought, but they need a versatile linebacker and Harris is almost too good of a fit.

2 (37) Houston Texans

DE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

First Round Pick: CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU; OG Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

It could be argued that Houston would be better off if it went offensive lineman first and then corner – not the other way around – but it got two excellent starters and a possible superstar in Stingley. It still needs to go Best Player Available, but it needs a defensive end who can get behind the line. That’s Ebiketie.

2 (38) New York Jets (from Carolina)

S Jalen Pitre, Baylor

First Round Pick: CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati; WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State; EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

How do you follow up that for a first round haul of instant talent? You keep adding to it. The Jets still need more secondary help, and they’ll have their pick of excellent safety options to choose from.

2 (39) Chicago Bears

OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

First Round Pick: Traded out of first round

The Bears desperately need a star wide receiver, but there aren’t any big value gets here like there are at other positions. They can go in several directions – cornerback is an option – but Raimann is a versatile blocker who’s a bigger need get to help keep Justin Fields healthy.

2 (40) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

QB Malik Willis, Liberty

First Round Pick: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

Would you have been shocked if the Seahawks took a quarterback at the 9? Willis fell on out of the first round – and someone might try to move up to get him. If he’s still there, this is the right time-right value pick for a franchise that can’t rely on Drew Lock to do anything special.

2 (41) Seattle Seahawks

CB Kyler Gordon, WaSHINGTON

First Round Pick: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

There’s a chance the Seahawks go Seahawks and go way off the grid for a guy who they just so happen to like – even though he could be had on Day 3 – but if they stay here with these two picks, they go quarterback with one, and get their corner with the other.

2 (42) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)

OG/OT Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

First Round Pick: No first round pick

Now the Colts get to play. There will be a look at a few other offensive linemen, and a pass rusher wouldn’t be a bad call, but the versatility of Kinnard fits a bit better than the other options.

2 (43) Atlanta Falcons

EDGE Boye Mafe, Minnesota

First Round Pick: WR Drake London, USC

Would the Falcons think about going quarterback here with Matt Corral and Sam Howell sitting there? It’s possible, but they need a pass rusher, too, and there are plenty of good-value edge rushers still around.

2 (44) Cleveland Browns

WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

First Round Pick: No first round pick

The Browns need to start getting more defensive linemen, a few pass rushers are there, and a linebacker wouldn’t be bad. But if they have a chance at the upside of the home run hitting Watson, they’ll go for it.

2 (45) Baltimore Ravens

EDGE Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

First Round Pick: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame; C Tyler Linderbum, Iowa

No one does value picks like Baltimore – Hamilton at the 14 and Linderbaum at the 25? Seriously? – and it gets its choice of pass rushers still on the board. Flip a coin between waiting a year for David Ojabo and taking the right now in Bonitto.

2 (46) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)

S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

First Round Pick: DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

You want to leave Hutchinson for the taking at the 2? Okay. Lions have to leave Jameson Williams there at the 12? Okay. Now they can go defensive back and add even more instant starters to the mix.

(However … don’t be shocked if they go with a quarterback.)

2 (47) Washington (from Indianapolis)

QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

First Round Pick: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Everyone’s pet quarterback pick for late in the first round will slide, but he’s got the skills and the upside to grow into a player. This is the perfect time to take him, give him a little room to ease into the job, and have him ready to take over when – not if – Carson Wentz implodes.

2 (48) Chicago Bears (from LA Chargers)

WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

First Round Pick: Traded out of first round

Assuming the Bears help out the offensive line with their first pick, they’ll go between a corner and a wide receiver here. Moore isn’t a No. 1 go-to receiver, but he’s too hot a prospect to slide any further.

2 (49) New Orleans Saints

QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

First Round Picks: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State; OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

The Saints got their wide receiver and offensive tackle in the first round, and now it’s time to find a long term solution at quarterback. They might have guaranteed money locked up in Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton, but Corral is too good to pass up here.

2 (50) Kansas City (from Miami)

TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

First Round Picks: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington; DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

The Chiefs did a wonderful job of getting two guys in the first round who instantly fit. There might not be a true blazer of a wide receiver on the board, so watch out for a young tight end who can handle the midrange routes so Mr. Kelce will get less attention.

2 (51) Philadelphia Eagles

RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

First Round Pick: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Philadelphia went from having a few key picks to getting the anchor for its defense and a killer WR in AJ Brown. All of a sudden, it’s a lot better. Now it gets its running back who can take the rushing pressure off of Jalen Hurts.

2 (52) Pittsburgh Steelers

OT Dainel Faalele, Minnesota

First Round Pick: QB Kenny Pickett, Pitt

After making the call on its quarterback – getting Pickett at the exact right time to take a shot at something great – now Pittsburgh needs to come up with more pop and power. Welcome to Faalale, and welcome to the guy who’s going to make Najee Harris the NFL’s leading rusher.

2 (53) Green Bay (from Las Vegas)

WR George PIckens, Georgia

First Round Picks: LB Quay Walker, Georgia; DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Because the Packers haven’t selected enough Georgia Bulldogs …

There are a slew of wide receiver prospects to choose from – they might trade down – and they’ll take the shot the Pickens is healthy and ready to grow into a No. 1 at a value price.

2 (54) New England Patriots

LB David Ojabo, Michigan

First Round Pick: OG Cole Strange, UT Chattanooga

It’s going to be one of those picks that once it’s made, everyone will go, “oh yeah … of course.” The Patriots will wait a year for a guy who’d be a top 15 pick if he didn’t tear his Achilles tendon on his Pro Day.

2 (55) Arizona Cardinals

DE Logan Hall, Houston

First Round Pick: Traded out of first round

Arizona finally gets to have some fun. It could take one of the decent wide receivers on the board, but it needs a pass rusher and Hall is a good option this late on Day 2.

2 (56) Dallas Cowboys

DE Drake Jackson, USC

First Round Pick: OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

The Cowboys got their offensive lineman in the first round, and now they need their pass rusher. They’ll take the shot that Jackson is ready to take his game up a few notches on the right defense and right situation for his skills.

2 (57) Buffalo Bills

RB Kenneth Walker, Michigan State

First Round Pick: CB Kaiir Elam, Florida

Elam was a wee bit of a reach, but he’s a good corner prospect who filled a need. Now the Bills have one more big piece to fill – a star running back. Walker is about to get a lot of work.

2 (58) Atlanta Falcons

QB Sam Howell, North Carolina

First Round Pick: WR Drake London, USC

The Falcons will take care of other needs with their first two picks, and now they have to come up with a better solution for the long term quarterback situation. Remember, last year at this time Howell was considered a possible No. 1 overall pick.

2 (59) Green Bay Packers

TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

First Round Picks: LB Quay Walker, Georgia; DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Aren’t there any more Georgia Bulldogs to take? The Packers have to go with a wide receiver at some point in the second round, and another pass catcher – especially a reliable tight end – would be an instant fit.

2 (60) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OG Dylan Parham, Memphis

First Round Pick: Traded out of first round

Assuming the Buccaneers address the depth on the defensive line with their first pick in the second round, here’s where they find more bodies to work into the offensive front.

2 (61) San Francisco 49ers

OG Logan Bruss, Wisconsin

First Round Pick: No first round pick

The 49ers finally get to pick, and they’ll have their choice between a few decent wide receiver options and helping out the offensive interior. Bruss or Dylan Parham from Memphis will be here.

2 (62) Kansas City Chiefs

S Nick Cross, Maryland

First Round Picks: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington; DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Safety isn’t a desperate need pick, but more defensive backs are a good thing for the Chief defense. Cross is versatile enough with his speed and style to find a role. He’s also a great value pick here – he’s good enough to be a top 40 talent.

2 (63) Cincinnati Bengals

EDGE Sam Williams, Ole Miss

First Round Pick: S Daxton Hill, Michigan

It would be nice to get a decent part of the offensive line here, but the defense needs a few more playmakers. An edge rusher with Williams’ skills would work in the rotation.

2 (64) Denver Broncos (from LA Rams)

LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

First Round Pick: No first round pick

Denver gets a prize with its first pick in the draft. Chenal might not have all of the measurables, but he could be the team’s leading tackler right out of the box.

2022 NFL Draft: Day Two Mock Draft, Third Round

3 (65) Jacksonville Jaguars

DT Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

3 (66) Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)

CB Marcus Jones, Houston

3 (67) New York Giants

WR John Metchie, Alabama

3 (68) Houston Texans

WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

3 (69) Tennessee Titans (from New York Jets)

DE Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

3 (70) Jacksonville (from Carolina)

CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

3 (71) Chicago Bears

CB Roger McCreary, Auburn

3 (72) Seattle Seahawks

WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

3 (73) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)

WR David Bell, Purdue

3 (74) Atlanta Falcons

WR Calvin Austin, Memphis

3 (75) Denver Broncos

OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

3 (76) Baltimore Ravens

WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

3 (77) Minnesota Vikings

DT DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

3 (78) Cleveland Browns

DE Joshua Paschal, Kentucky

3 (79) Los Angeles Chargers

DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

3 (80) Houston Texans (from New Orleans)

S Bryan Cook, Cincinnati

3 (81) New York Giants (from Miami)

EDGE DeAngelo Malone, WKU

3 (82) Atlanta Falcons

LB Troy Anderson, Montana State

3 (83) Philadelphia Eagles

LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State

3 (84) Pittsburgh Steelers

CB/S Alontae Taylor, Pittsburgh

3 (85) New England Patriots

TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

3 (86) Las Vegas Raiders

OT/OG Sean Rhyan, UCLA

3 (87) Arizona Cardinals

OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State

3 (88) Dallas Cowboys

DT Neil Farrell, LSU

3 (89) Buffalo Bills

LB Channing Tindall, Georgia

3 (90) Tennessee Titans

TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA

3 (91) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston

3 (92) Green Bay Packers

CB Damarri Mathis, Pitt

3 (93) San Francisco 49ers

CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA

3 (94) New England Patriots (from Kansas City)

S JT Woods, Baylor

3 (95) Cincinnati Bengals

OG Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

3 (96) Denver Broncos (from LA Rams)

DE Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State

3 (97) Detroit Lions

S Tycen Anderson, Toledo

3 (98) Washington Commanders (from New Orleans)

OT Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

3 (99) Cleveland Browns

LB Chad Muma, Wyoming

3 (100) Arizona Cardinals (from Baltimore)

LB Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M

3 (101) New York Jets (from Philadelphia)

C/OG Luke Fortner, Kentucky

3 (102) Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco)

RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

3 (103) Kansas City Chiefs

CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

3 (104) Los Angeles Rams

EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

3 (105) San Francisco 49ers

TE Jelani Woods, Virginia

