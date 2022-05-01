2022 NFL draft: Day 3 grades for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings closed the show in style with first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah working the draft board just like his mentor, Cleveland Browns GM Sashi Brown.

If you blinked during the 2022 NFL draft, there’s a good chance you missed an Adofo-Mensah trade. He was able to wheel and deal his way to filling specific needs on the roster, along with signing prospects he’d been eyeing for months.

For the most part, day three should be considered a success with the Vikings finding players capable of helping them right out of the gates and others that should make for some intriguing long-term projects.

Here are the day three grades.

Round 4, No. 118: Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri

The Vikings were leaving no stone left unturned in this draft by trading up to select Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans.

They simply added depth at a position that could look drastically different next season with Cameron Dantzler as the only veteran starter still under contract beyond 2022.

Patrick Peterson is an aging corner on a one-year deal, and the jury is still out on Chandon Sullivan, who is also playing on a one-year contract. That leaves Dantzler, Andrew Booth Jr. and now, possibly Evans as the cornerbacks of the future in Minnesota.

Grade: C+

Round 5, No. 165: Esezi Otomewo, DE, Minnesota

Do yourselves a favor, Vikings fans, and get to practicing. This is a name you could be hearing often.

if you need it Esezi (uh-SAY-zee) Otomewo (o-TOE-may-woh) — Luke Braun (@LukeBraunNFL) April 30, 2022

Otomewo might have the size and ability, but the technique isn’t there for him yet. It’s still sometimes smarter to just go with the guy who looks like he stepped off the pages of a Marvel comic book.

The hope is for Otomewo to learn as he goes along and potentially serve as a rotational piece on the defensive front.

Grade: C+

Round 5, No. 169: Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina

The Vikings likely got a steal with this pick. Ty Chandler has the shiftiness and speed to put more grown men on skates than the Winter Olympics. The versatility makes him a prime candidate to replace Alexander Mattison, who is playing on an expiring contract.

Chandler just might be good enough to consider preparing as a future starter as well, if the win-now strategy fails for the Vikings and they’re forced to hit the reboot button.

This could be one of those draft picks that is looked back on as a bullseye dart throw from Adofo-Mensah.

Grade: B-

Round 6, No. 184: Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois

Don’t make the mistake in thinking Vederian Lowe is locked in as an offensive tackle.

The Vikings are already set at both tackle positions with Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill. Granted, they can always use some reliable depth at the position, but there’s an even better chance of a player like Lowe getting kicked to offensive guard.

He’s versatile enough to play at both positions, and the Vikings have a clear need on the interior part of the offensive line. \Any player that can dance to the sound of musical chairs along the offensive front is a worthy addition regardless.

Grade: C-

Round 6, No. 191: Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State

The Vikings are getting another quality depth piece at receiver with Jalen Nailor.

It’s going to be tough for him to crack the active lineup with so much talent already at the receiver position. Even if we aren’t talking about Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette are also a couple of players clearly on the up-and-up.

There isn’t anything that sets Nailor apart from the rest. He lacks size and blistering speed. But he’s tough, persistent and a willing blocker. That could get him somewhere.

Grade: D+

Round 7, No. 227: Nick Muse, TE, South Carolina

Finally, the Vikings get a tight end.

All of the excitement surrounding the anticipated return of Irv Smith Jr. is warranted, but there are also concerns with him coming off of a season-ending injury.

The Vikings added Johnny Mundt in free agency, but the hope was that they’d draft a prospect to coach up at the position.

Enter Nick Muse from South Carolina.

He snagged 67 receptions in total as a Gamecock with 805 yards and three touchdowns. Tight ends rarely make an impact in their rookie season. So consider Muse as more of a project at the position for the time being.

Grade: C-

