2022 NFL draft Day 2: How to watch and time of Vikings’ pick

It’s back to business on Friday night with the Minnesota Vikings kick-starting day two of the 2022 NFL draft.

The festivities are expected to start at 6:00 p.m. CT with the Vikings likely going on the clock around 6:10 p.m. CT.

However, you should plan on turning the event on earlier just in case things move along faster than expected, which was the case on Thursday night. The event will be available to watch on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and the fuboTV streaming service.

You can find the full draft order for day two here.

There were already a couple of surprises in the opening night on Thursday with the team trading down with the Detroit Lions and still somehow landing Georgia safety Lewis Cine with the No. 32 overall pick.

The trade with the Lions included a packaged No. 32, 34 and 66 picks for the No. 12 and 46th pick in the draft. So entering day two, the Vikings will have a total of three picks in the second and third rounds, if you add in the No. 77 overall pick they already had on the board.

It’ll be interesting to see if they continue to add to the defensive side of the ball or if they start addressing some of the offensive concerns as well, including interior offensive line and tight end.

