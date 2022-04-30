2022 NFL Draft: Day 2 Recap and Reaction

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

"Go home Day 2, you're drunk," I found myself shouting at my television early and often on Friday.

As the second day of the NFL Draft got under way, trades abounded early, beginning with a trade between division rivals just two picks in. Holding the 34th overall pick, the Minnesota Vikings made a trade with the Green Bay Packers, flipping the 34th overall pick for the 53rd and 59th picks.

Green Bay would quickly turn in their 34th overall pick to select North Dakota State WR Christian Watson, giving Aaron Rodgers a long-awaited weapon, even if a round too late.

In total, the second round saw eight trades take place, while the third round featured...of its own.

Perhaps more surprising than the Day 2 trades was the continued drop of quarterbacks. The second round came and went without a quarterback selection, but that would change by the third round.

The excitement of the NFL Draft continues, with it's third and final day set to kickoff on Saturday at noon EST! Until then, here's a look back at some of what Day 2 had to offer.

Consensus Top-2 Running Backs Find Homes

After a team failed to draft a running back on Day 1, the New York Jets wasted little time on Day 2 to make Iowa State's Breece Hall the latest member of its backfield. The selection of Hall is a peculiar one, after last year's rookie running back Michael Carter ran for 147-639-4 while also catching 36 passes for 325 yards.

Seattle followed suit with the selection of Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker with the 41st overall pick.

Like any good bit comic, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll remains committed to letting the world know of his undying desire to establish the run. While most would shy away from a 17-game season in which they are forced to start Drew Lock at quarterback, Carroll appears to be all in.

Story continues

The selection of Walker could signal bad news for veteran RB Chris Carson, who is working his way back from a neck injury. Walker, who rushed for 263-1636-18 in his lone season with the Spartans, averaging an impressive 6.2 yards per carry.

Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker RAS

Walker and Hall both bring elite athleticism to their respective teams, but its safe to say this valuable second-round draft capital would have been better served on other positions of need.

Slam Dunks and Giant Reaches at Wide Receiver

The second round saw seven wide receivers get drafted, beginning with North Dakota State's Christian Watson to Green Bay (34th overall), and ending with Wester Michigan's Skyy Moore to Kanas City (54th overall)

In between those picks we also saw Kentucky's Wan'Dale Robinson (43rd overall) land with the Giants, Alabama's John Metchie (44th overall) go to the Texans, and Baylor's Tyquan Thornton go to the Patriots (50th overall).

Georgia's George Pickens would go to the Steelers with the 52nd overall pick, while Cincinnati's Alec Pierce followed immediately behind him at 53rd overall.

Of the receivers drafted in the second round, our own Thor Nystrom had just three of these seven receivers mocked in the first two rounds, including Watson with a first round grade.

Thor Nystrom Second Round Pick





Ravens Continue to Add Absurd Value

After a strong first round in which the Ravens drafted Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton (14th overall) and Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum (25th overall), Baltimore ran it back on Day 2 with two more value picks.

In the second round, the Ravens selected Michigan EDGE David Ojabo with the 45th overall pick, and Connecticut DT Travis Jones with the 76th overall pick.

Ojabo carried a first round grade for much of the pre-draft season, before a torn Achilles at Michigan's pro day sunk his draft value. Last season with Michigan, Ojabo was the 1B to Aidan Hutchinson's 1A along the Wolverine's defensive line. Ojabo totaled 35 tackles, 12 TFLs and 11 sacks last season with Wolverines, and is a a raw talent still coming into his own. He will likely miss the 2022 season, but a full recovery should have him on the field for Baltimore in 2022.

In regards to Jones, you will also see his name mentioned in the above image of Thor's draft. Thor mocked Jones at 59th overall to the Packers in his final mock, after a strong season with UConn in which he totaled 48 tackles, 7.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks.

Jordan Davis RAS Travis Jones Comp

One of the more athletic DTs to pass through the draft, Jones has athletic numbers similar to Georgia DT Jordan Davis, who was drafted 13th overall by the Eagles on Thursday. A discount version of Davis, Jones has a chance to string together a very solid career, and came at a phenomenal value on Friday.

Bears Tighten Up Defense (Good) Draft Velus Jones (Bad)

After sitting out the first round, Chicago held two picks in the second round, and used them to tighten their defense.

The Bears selected Washington DB Kyler Gordon with the 39th overall pick, and later selected Penn State S Jaquan Brisker with the 48th overall pick. Both Gordon and Brisker have a chance to start for the Bears come Week 1, with Gordon carrying a particularly strong resume as a physical corner.

Per PFF, Gordon spent four seasons at Washington, and didn't allow one touchdown on any of the 79 targets he faced on over 1,300 defensive snaps.

Kyler Gordon Stats

After their strong start in Round 2, the Bears offered up a head scratcher when they selected Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones with the 71st overall pick, despite a multitude of more productive receivers still available.

Jones spent six years in college, nearly completing his football doctorate, but served mostly on special teams. His career receiving line is 120-1434-11, with his best season (62-807-7) coming in 2021.

If you search Jones' college stats online, the fine folks at Sports-Reference.com default to reveal Jones' special teams stats, not his offensive production. While this is a fun fact, it seems less than ideal for a third round pick to be best known for his ability to return kicks.

As if the underwhelming offensive production isn't enough, Jones is set to turn 25 next May, making him one of the older rookies in the draft.

Two Productive Receivers Secure Valuable Day 2 Capital

A number of reaches at the wide receiver position in the second round led to two of the more productive receivers in the draft falling to down three.

Those receivers are Purdue's David Bell and South Alabama's Jalen Tolbert.

Bell was an early declare who narrowly missed three-straight 1,000-yard seasons due to a shortened COVID season in 2020.

David Bell Stats

Tolbert enjoyed two solid seasons at South Alabama to close out his career, going for 146-2559-16 over that span, which included back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

David Bell Jalen Tolbert RAS

A brutal showing at the Combine sunk Bells status, before the Browns scooped him up with the 99th overall pick, while Tolbert went 11 picks earlier to the Dallas Cowboys at 88th overall. Both receivers should step in and contribute at some point in their rookie seasons, even if they need a few weeks before seeing significant snaps.

Quarterback Free Falls Mercifully Come to an End in Round 3

Through two rounds, Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback to be selected, when he went to the Steelers with the 20th overall pick.

The Falcons reignited the QB fire early in the third round, when the selected Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder with the 74th overall pick, making him the QB2 of the class. Soon after, Liberty QB Malik Willis followed suit, when the Titans took him with the 86th overall pick, bring an end to a slide for a player who was invited to attend the draft in person.

Willis will likely spend a year (or perhaps two) behind veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill, but he finds himself in a better situation than some could have projected for him had he been selected earlier in the draft.

The final quarterback to be selected was Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, who may threaten incumbent Sam Darnold for starting reps sooner rather than later.

In his final season at Ole Miss, Corral showed an intensity and desire to put the team on his back when needed. He threw for 3349-20-5 last season with the Rebels, while also rushing for 152-614-11, all career highs.

Widely believed to be a quarterback class desperately in need of some grooming at the NFL level, their fall into the later portion of Day 3 should remove any pressure to start them immediately. Adequate bridge quarterbacks are in place for each to learn the speed of the game as a pro before being forced onto the field.