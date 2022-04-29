2022 NFL Draft: Day 2, How To Watch, Best Available Players
2022 NFL Draft: Day 2, How To Watch, Best Available Players
Not shocking that zero Mountain West players were taken
Who will be first off the board?
The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books and it should come as no shock that zero Mountain West players were taken in the first 32. There was some buzz that Colorado State tight Trey McBride could sneak in but that never occurred on Thursday night.
With Friday having the second and third rounds, expect McBride and a few others to be selected over the next 60-ish picks. The group that could possibly hear their name called included Boise State’s Khalil Shakir, Wyoming’s Chad Muma and San Diego State’s Cameron Thomas.
Date: Thursday, April 29 (Round 2 & 3)
Start time: 4:00 PM PT/5:00 PM MT
TV channels: ESPN | NFL Network
Live stream: ESPN, ESPN+ and NFL apps | fuboTV
Best Available From Mountain West via Draft Wire’s top 300:
43. Trey McBride | TE | Colorado State
63. Cameron Thomas | EDGE | San Diego State
92. Chad Muma | LB | Wyoming
93. Khalil Shakir | WR | Boise State
118. Romeo Doubs | WR | Nevada
139. Carson Strong | QB | Nevada
158. Cole Turner | TE | Nevada
161. Daniel Bellinger | TE | San Diego State
187. William Dunkle | OL | San Diego State
234. Tayler Hawkins | CB | San Diego State
280. Cade Hall | EDGE | San Jose State
289. Keegan Cryder | OL | Wyoming
Draft Order:
Round 2
33) Jacksonville Jaguars
34) Detroit Lions
35) New York Jets
36) New York Giants
37) Houston Texans
38) New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers)
39) Chicago Bears
40) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
41) Seattle Seahawks
42) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)
43) Atlanta Falcons
44) Cleveland Browns
45) Baltimore Ravens
46) Minnesota Vikings
47) Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis Colts)
48) Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers)
49) New Orleans Saints
50) Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins)
51) Philadelphia Eagles
52) Pittsburgh Steelers
53) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
54) New England Patriots
55) Arizona Cardinals
56) DallasCowboys
57) Buffalo Bills
58) Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee Titans)
59) Green Bay Packers
60) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61) San Francisco 49ers
62) Kansas City Chiefs
63) Cincinnati Bengals
64) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)
Round 3
65) Jacksonville Jaguars
66) Detroit Lions
67) New York Giants
68) Houston Texans
69) New York Jets
70) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina Panthers)
71) Chicago Bears
72) Seattle Seahawks
73) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)
74) Atlanta Falcons
75) Denver Broncos
76) Baltimore Ravens
77) Minnesota Vikings
78) Cleveland Browns
79) Los Angeles Chargers
80) Houston Texans (from New Orleans Saints)
81) New York Giants (from Miami Dolphins)
82) Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis Colts)
83) Philadelphia Eagles
84) Pittsburgh Steelers
85) New England Patriots
86) Las Vegas Raiders
87) Arizona Cardinals
88) Dallas Cowboys
89) Buffalo Bills
90) Tennessee Titans
91) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92) Green Bay Packers
93) San Francisco 49ers
94) Kansas City Chiefs
95) Cincinnati Bengals
96) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)
97) Detroit Lions (compensatory selection)
98) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)
99) Cleveland Browns (special compensatory selection)
100) Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection)
101) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints; special compensatory selection)
102) Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers; special compensatory selection)
103) Kansas City Chiefs (special compensatory selection)
104) Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection)
105) San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)
