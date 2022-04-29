2022 NFL Draft: Day 2, How To Watch, Best Available Players

Not shocking that zero Mountain West players were taken

Who will be first off the board?

The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books and it should come as no shock that zero Mountain West players were taken in the first 32. There was some buzz that Colorado State tight Trey McBride could sneak in but that never occurred on Thursday night.

With Friday having the second and third rounds, expect McBride and a few others to be selected over the next 60-ish picks. The group that could possibly hear their name called included Boise State’s Khalil Shakir, Wyoming’s Chad Muma and San Diego State’s Cameron Thomas.

Date: Thursday, April 29 (Round 2 & 3)

Start time: 4:00 PM PT/5:00 PM MT

TV channels: ESPN | NFL Network

Live stream: ESPN, ESPN+ and NFL apps | fuboTV

Best Available From Mountain West via Draft Wire’s top 300:

43. Trey McBride | TE | Colorado State

63. Cameron Thomas | EDGE | San Diego State

92. Chad Muma | LB | Wyoming

93. Khalil Shakir | WR | Boise State

118. Romeo Doubs | WR | Nevada

139. Carson Strong | QB | Nevada

158. Cole Turner | TE | Nevada

161. Daniel Bellinger | TE | San Diego State

187. William Dunkle | OL | San Diego State

234. Tayler Hawkins | CB | San Diego State

280. Cade Hall | EDGE | San Jose State

289. Keegan Cryder | OL | Wyoming

Draft Order:

Round 2

33) Jacksonville Jaguars

34) Detroit Lions

35) New York Jets

36) New York Giants

37) Houston Texans

38) New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers)

39) Chicago Bears

40) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

41) Seattle Seahawks

42) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)

43) Atlanta Falcons

44) Cleveland Browns

45) Baltimore Ravens

46) Minnesota Vikings

47) Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis Colts)

48) Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers)

49) New Orleans Saints

50) Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins)

51) Philadelphia Eagles

52) Pittsburgh Steelers

53) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

54) New England Patriots

55) Arizona Cardinals

56) DallasCowboys

57) Buffalo Bills

58) Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee Titans)

59) Green Bay Packers

60) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

61) San Francisco 49ers

62) Kansas City Chiefs

63) Cincinnati Bengals

64) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 3

65) Jacksonville Jaguars

66) Detroit Lions

67) New York Giants

68) Houston Texans

69) New York Jets

70) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina Panthers)

71) Chicago Bears

72) Seattle Seahawks

73) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)

74) Atlanta Falcons

75) Denver Broncos

76) Baltimore Ravens

77) Minnesota Vikings

78) Cleveland Browns

79) Los Angeles Chargers

80) Houston Texans (from New Orleans Saints)

81) New York Giants (from Miami Dolphins)

82) Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis Colts)

83) Philadelphia Eagles

84) Pittsburgh Steelers

85) New England Patriots

86) Las Vegas Raiders

87) Arizona Cardinals

88) Dallas Cowboys

89) Buffalo Bills

90) Tennessee Titans

91) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

92) Green Bay Packers

93) San Francisco 49ers

94) Kansas City Chiefs

95) Cincinnati Bengals

96) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)

97) Detroit Lions (compensatory selection)

98) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)

99) Cleveland Browns (special compensatory selection)

100) Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection)

101) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints; special compensatory selection)

102) Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers; special compensatory selection)

103) Kansas City Chiefs (special compensatory selection)

104) Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection)

105) San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)





