2022 NFL Draft Day 1 Winners and Losers | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports’ Lead NFL Draft Analyst Eric Edholm discuss their favorite and least favorite moves from Round One of the 2022 NFL Draft. Did the Jets win Day 1? What about the Lions? What were the Titans thinking? And Lamar Jackson does not seem happy with what many believed to be a strong first day for the Ravens. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.