2022 NFL draft: David Ojabo scouting report

One of the most raw but promising prospects in the 2022 NFL draft, Michigan edge defender David Ojabo will look to overcome inexperience and injury concerns with his unlimited potential.

Here is everything you need to know about the Wolverines explosive pass rusher:

Vitals

Height: 6-4

Weight: 250

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

40 time: 4.55

Strengths

Ojabo has a rare blend of athleticism, explosiveness, and raw strength. He uses all of these traits in combination with a fairly diverse and unique set of pass rushing moves that are unpredictable, given his physical abilities. His speed allows for him to hit another gear on pass rush sets and close quickly on the quarterback. If Ojabo is given an inch, he will quickly take the mile before the lineman blocking him even knows what happened.

While being very raw and lacking a bit in the run game, Ojabo took a massive step forward in the 2021 season, showing potential in his ability to close on runners breaking outside, as well as using his strength as leverage against inside runs. This will need to be refined in the NFL, but the potential and coachability is obviously there.

The scariest thing about Ojabo is his inexperience. The fact he was as productive as he was with only 20 games college games played is promising from a potential standpoint. Regardless of scheme, NFL teams will be chasing after him.

Weaknesses

With the unlimited potential of inexperience comes risk, and there’s no guarantee Ojabo progresses beyond what we saw in college. His run defense, while better this year, was still a liability, and he will struggle taking on NFL linemen in the ground game. He may temporarily be a passing-downs-only defender, which would be less than ideal for a team picking in the first round.

The biggest question mark will be his health and availability, after suffering a torn Achilles during his pro day workout. That’s a bad break for any prospect, but especially for a raw player who still needs plenty of development.

Projection

While the upside is limitless, and the pass rush skills are off the charts, teams may struggle jumping on Ojabo early, given his recent injury and his need to develop more especially in the run game. That being said, pass rushers are a premium position in the NFL, and it would be hard to see Ojabo fall much further than just outside of the first round.

Projection: 2nd Round

