2022 NFL Draft: How Danny Gray fits into new 49ers offense under Trey Lance

How 49ers' new receiver Gray fits into offense with Lance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers took advantage of a deep group of wide receivers with the addition of SMU speedster Danny Gray with the 105th and final pick of Friday night's third round in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gray, who ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.33 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, joins a group of 49ers receivers that includes Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Ray-Ray McCloud.

In 10 games last season at SMU, Gray caught 49 passes for 803 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 49ers’ picks in the third round seemed designed to ease Samuel of some of his responsibilities within the offense. The 49ers selected LSU running back Ty Davis-Price at No. 93 overall, then they provided presumptive starting quarterback Trey Lance with another target in the passing game.

Samuel has grown discontented with the 49ers and requested a trade. The 49ers did not grant him his request during the first two days of the NFL Draft, so it appears unlikely he will play for a team other than the 49ers this season.

Gray ensures that the 49ers will not be left out in what is considered a strong group of wide receivers. There were 13 receivers selected within the first 54 spots in the draft.

Gray’s speed is a good fit for Lance’s strong arm, as the 49ers will likely feature more of a downfield passing attack than they did at any point with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback.