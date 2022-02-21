2022 NFL draft: Comparing 2 Steelers 7-round mock drafts

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 2022 NFL draft will be defined by the first pick. Yep, we are talking about quarterback. If the Steelers opt for a quarterback in the first round, it will profoundly influence how the rest of the draft plays out. This week we decided to do dueling seven-round mock drafts, one with a quarterback in the first and one without to see how different things would go.

Let us know which of these two mock drafts you want for Pittsburgh.

First round

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Draft 1-IOL Zion Johnson, Boston College

Draft 2-QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss.

Kicking things off, the Steelers opt for either a potential franchise quarterback or the next great Steelers center. Zion Johnson would allow the Steelers to move Kendrick Green to guard and seriously solidify the offensive line. Corral, on the other hand, is an athletic playmaker who could develop into a top-tier starter.

Second round

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Draft 1-DT Travis Jones, UConn

Draft 2-OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

After moving on from the quarterback or offensive line, here is where things really change up. Travis Johns is a massive, powerful nose tackle who would really improve the run defense. Meanwhile Bernhard Raimann is a natural tackle prospect who would be an upgrade on the right side.

Third round

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Draft 1-WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

Draft 2-EDGE Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Two dynamic playmakers here on opposite sides of the football. Wan’Dale Robinson would be a perfect third receiver on the Steelers depth chart while Boye Mafe is a budding star who immediately improves the Steelers pass rush.

Fourth round

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Draft 1-CB Jaylen Watson, Washington State

Draft 2-LB Jesse Luketa, Penn State

If the Steelers lose Joe Haden at cornerback, adding Jaylen Watson will be a must. In fact, the Steelers might go for cornerback even sooner. But how can you not love seeing big Jesse Luketa on a Steelers roster as a strong swing linebacker?

Seventh round

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Draft 1-OT Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech

Draft 2-DT Neil Farrell Jr., LSU

In terms of value, LSUs Neil Farrell has a better chance of having a rookie impact but Luke Tenuta does have starter potential down the road.

Seventh round

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Draft 1-EDGE Jeremiah Moon, Florida

Draft 2-WR Charleston Rambo, Miami

Both of these scenarios would give the Steelers a strong developmental prospect at one of two positions of need. Jeremiah Moon is a long edge prospect who does a nice job in run support when he can shoot gaps. Charleston Rambo is a big target who bloomed after transferring to Miami.

