2022 NFL draft: Colts select OT Bernhard Raimann with No. 77 pick

The Indianapolis Colts selected Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann with the No. 77 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

With a need at left tackle, it isn’t a shock at all the Colts went this route with their extra third-round pick. Raimainn, a redshirt senior, is an older prospect at 24 years old, but there is a lot of upside given his length and athleticism.

Raimann transitioned from tight end to left tackle for his final two seasons at Central Michigan where he made 18 starts at the position.

Here’s the scouting report on Raimann from Draft Wire:

“Raimann’s quick ascension from tight end to high-level tackle prospect has to leave teams eager to get him into the weight room and under the tutelage of NFL coaches. He’s not far off from being ready to start, as his athletic ability and instincts help him make up for what he doesn’t know yet. He’s a tad older (24) than most prospects, especially for being this raw of a player, so that may scare off teams in the first round. However, teams should have no problem targeting him on Day 2, landing a potential starter at either tackle spot.”

The Colts acquired this pick on Friday night when they traded back from their second-round pick with the Minnesota Vikings.

Early on Day 2 of the draft the Colts added wide receiver Alec Pierce out of Cincinnati at No. 53 overall and tight end Jelani Woods out of Virginia at No. 73 overall.

The remaining picks for the Colts currently stand at No. 159, 179, 192, 216 and 239.

