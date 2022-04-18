2022 NFL draft: Cole Strange scouting report

A 44-game starter at multiple positions, Chattanooga’s Cole Strange will look to ride that experience to the next level as one of the most intriguing offensive line prospects in the 2022 NFL draft.

Here’s everything you need to know about this do-it-all trench warrior:

Vitals

Height: 6-6

Weight: 301

Class: Redshirt Senior

40 time: 5.03

Strengths

Strange played guard, center, and left tackle for the Mocs, excelling most at the first spot. During the 2021 season, Strange led an offensive line that averaged 205 rushing yards per game, and gave up just one sack and five pressures on 697 offensive plays. He played nine games at guard last year, the other two at left tackle, showing impressive versatility.

His experience and intelligence shows up on the tape, where he routinely gains early positioning and gets into the sustain phase with proper hand usage and footwork, while recognizing his assignments and containing any leakage. He’s an aggressive blocker, but doesn’t let it get out of control.

Strange has good contact balance while playing with good bend, hand usage, and leverage. His arm extension and power grab makes it extremely hard for defenders to break from his grip or move him from his spot, providing ultimate sustainability from the guard spot.

He should excel in a zone scheme with plenty of movement on the line, as Strange has the ideal athleticism to move laterally and cork any defenders in front of him, leading the way for the ball carrier. His long arms allow him to connect early on the move and spin defenders out, moving on to the next level consistently. On zone runs, he provides a quick pop and drive that displaces defenders quickly and opens wide lanes. His play strength and lateral agility are NFL-ready.

Weaknesses

When lined up at left tackle, Strange was beaten off the edge a few times as he leaned into speed rushers and opened himself up to crossers, getting torched immediately. He’ll need to be more secure in his technique off the edge, and rely on his arms to latch onto the rusher. This should be mitigated if he’s asked to solely line up at guard at the next level.

Story continues

He can get pushed back in base blocking against bigger opponents, as he is on the leaner side for his position. He may want to add some bulk, and improve his already impressive strength to add to his sustain blocks so he’s not pushed into the pocket.

Projection

Strange has the experience and versatility to be an immediate starter in the NFL. He’ll ideally play guard, but can fill in at center or tackle if needed, which is always a bonus in a league lacking quality depth in the trenches. Teams should love his ability to boom quickly on move runs, and his long arm grasps on pass sets. Strange may need to add some play strength and refine his technique if he’s asked to play tackle, but these things can be ironed out by pro-level coaching. He should be off the board sooner than later on Day 2.

Projection: Day 2

1

1