2022 NFL draft: Coby Bryant scouting report

The other member of the best cornerback duo in college football, Cincinnati’s Coby Bryant will look to have similar success at the next level as he enters the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Bearcats’ shutdown artist:

Vitals

Height: 6-1

Weight: 198

Class: Senior

40 time: 4.54

Strengths

An smooth, experienced corner who started for four years at Cincinnati, Bryant had his best year last season. Together with Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, the Bearcats allowed just 168.3 passing yards per game, and had nearly twice as many interceptions as touchdown passes allowed. Bryant had a career-high 11 passes defended and three interceptions.

In coverage, Bryant has super quick feet and excellent length that allowed him to stick to receivers in man and trail them down the field. This made nearly every throw a contested catch, in which he was able to use his long arms to defend. Down the field, he played the ball like a receiver, and had enough recognition to run the route for the receiver and track the ball through the air. He was smooth in using that length to swing in front of receivers and bat the ball away on comeback routes and shorter throws, without having a ton of penalties called against him.

Bryant was excellent in both man and zone, using his above-average instincts to close the gaps when giving cushion, or clean mechanics to drag along with a receiver who pushed inside on man. He had enough physicality and toughness to get away with press, and an excellent backpedal to maintain that inside leverage throughout the route.

One of his greatest strengths is his intelligence, as he clearly understands what’s in front of him, how to communicate with his teammates, and what angles to take when tackling runners. This should help him make an immediate impact and develop quickly in the NFL.

Weaknesses

While certainly refined and technically sound, Bryant is susceptible to pure speed on the outside. He gives up a little too much space at times, and while he could close those gaps in college, it will cause issues at the next level. Speedier NFL receivers can explode through him, and more refined route technicians can work that space early in his career. He’ll eventually refine his technique to wrap up that open space, it will be a problem early. He doesn’t have the immediate speed or physicality to match it right now.

Story continues

He may find it hard to adapt right away without the elite burst and physicality of his running mate (Gardner), and that will show up when receivers take advantage of him on in-breaking routes early. He’ll need to add to his build to be more present in press, and learn to break quicker on those routes, so he’s not be a liability on third downs. He is intelligent, though, and should have no problem picking these things up from NFL coaches and veteran teammates.

Projection

A lengthy, tough, intelligent corner with excellent experience and production, Bryant shouldn’t have much trouble in his transition to the NFL game. Coaches will be eager to fill the gaps in his game necessary to make him a reliable No. 2 corner in the near future. He’s clearly a quick learner and hard worker who will absorb everything the film room has to throw at him, and coaches will be able to trust him to understand what is happening in front of him. Though maybe lacking in overall physical skill, Bryant should develop into a reliable pro at the next level, and should be worthy of a Day 2 pick.

Projection: Day 2

1

1