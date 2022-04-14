2022 NFL draft: Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely has top-30 visit with Bills

The Buffalo Bills have had top-30 visit with 2022 NFL draft prospect Isaiah Likely.

The Coastal Carolina tight end met with the team on Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Likely, a senior, had a breakout year in 2021.

In 13 games he caught 59 catches for 912 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Per NFL.com, Likely was recruited by some colleges as a wide receiver out of high school. He ultimately chose the tight end position and it has paid off.

There are concerns about his frame and blocking ability heading into the pros, but that’s just something he’ll have to work on in the NFL. All prospects have those.

That receiving ability was very much on display in college, though. Likely has an extra speed gear to get down the field, which helped him put up five touchdowns of 50-plus yards in his career.

The Draft Network also writes Likely is versatile. He “aligned in multiple positions” thanks to his “strong football IQ.”

Likely currently reads as a player that is a Day 2 selection at the upcoming draft–but tight ends are seldom drafted in Round 1 anyways.

Per NFL rules, the Bills are allowed to have 30 prospects in Buffalo for pre-draft visits. With one of those limited numbers being allocated to Likely, there is some legitimate interest in him.

Considering the emergence of Dawson Knox, plus addition of OJ Howard, the Bills appear to be gearing up to get some more playmaking out of their tight ends in the future since that’s exactly what Likely can do as well.

