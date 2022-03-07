The 2022 NFL draft class is ridiculously fast

2022 was the year of the 40-yard dash at the #NFLCombine Combine records, since 2003 – Average 4.71 seconds (fastest ever)

– 31 players with a sub-4.4 (most ever)

– Fastest RB, WR, OL, DL, LB & DB groups ever — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 6, 2022

We’ve known for a while that NFL players are getting bigger, faster and stronger, and this year’s NFL Scouting Combine proved it once again.

This year’s event featured the fastest average 40-yard dash time, most players with a 40-yard dash time faster than 4.4 seconds, and the fastest groups at six different positions since 2003, according to NFL Research.

Speed is king in today’s NFL, and this year’s draft class has plenty of it.

