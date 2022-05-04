Recruiting update: Texas A&M lands in 4-Star Defensive lineman’s “Top 5”
Exclusive: Jones 4-star LB Malik Bryant announces his Top 5 schools
The Nebraska football program violated NCAA rules regarding countable coaches.
Army football players Zach Harding, Cedrick Cunningham, Malkelm Morrison, Nolan Cockrill offered NFL free agent contracts following the draft.
When New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley first saw OT Evan Neal in person, he legitimately couldn't believe his eyes.
With the 2022 NFL draft now complete, several veteran players have been put on notice by their respective teams' selections.
In a shocking move, the Philadelphia Eagles have fired Casey Weidl, the director of scouting operations and the brother of the organization's VP of Player Personnel Andy Weidl
After news broke of Gary Payton II suffering a fractured elbow following a foul from Dillon Brooks in Game 2, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions.
The Steelers will have a decision to make about Mason Rudolph and his salary.
"That's what's special about this game," Aaron Judge said.
Deion Sanders had two of the four HBCU players who were selected in the NFL Draft on his list of the 16 most draft-ready HBCU prospects.
Former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops joined 94.7 The Ref's "The Rush" in Norman and shared his thoughts on the current state of NIL and college football.
If Lee Westwood is indeed risking a Ryder Cup ban if and when he plays in next month’s opening Saudi rebel event then he claims not to understand why. The veteran Englishman finally broke his silence and admitted on Wednesday that he has applied for a release to compete in the £20 million ($25m) tournament in St Albans, but also delivered an impassioned argument of why he should be allowed to play on the breakaway circuit.
Raiders move up to No. 12 in latest power rankings after strong draft class
Since acquiring Deshaun Watson in mid-March, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have consistently said that Cleveland has a unique situation at quarterback. Watson, Jacoby Brissett, and Josh Dobbs have all been in the building for the Browns’ voluntary offseason program. Baker Mayfield has been rehabbing his surgically-repaired left shoulder away [more]
Who might the Patriots trade away after the NFL draft? And who might they add in free agency?
Pete Hailey examines the state of the Washington defensive line after free agency and the draft.
The Golden State Warriors head coach spoke following Tuesday's Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies about the flagrant 2 foul that caused Gary Payton II to suffer a fractured elbow and Dillon Brooks to be ejected from the game.
After running onto the field in the bottom of the sixth inning, two 11-year-old boys were tackled by security at a Toronto Blue Jays gave vs the Houston Astros.
An old force is rising in the West, one made for the bright lights and ready to revel in the fruits of NIL deals.