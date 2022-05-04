Recruiting update: Texas A&M lands in 4-Star Defensive lineman’s “Top 5”

The Telegraph

If Lee Westwood is indeed risking a Ryder Cup ban if and when he plays in next month’s opening Saudi rebel event then he claims not to understand why. The veteran Englishman finally broke his silence and admitted on Wednesday that he has applied for a release to compete in the £20 million ($25m) tournament in St Albans, but also delivered an impassioned argument of why he should be allowed to play on the breakaway circuit.