2022 NFL draft: Chargers 7-round mock draft update

We are just a week away from finding out what general manager Tom Telesco, head coach Brandon Staley and the rest of the staff will do to complete the reconstruction of the Chargers ahead of the 2022 season.

With that, here is my second-to-last full mock draft update for Los Angeles.

Round 1, No. 17, WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

The Chargers have set themselves up to go a variety of ways with their first pick. While protecting Justin Herbert may be a higher priority, it’s hard for the team to surpass the one element they have been missing: speed. Olave’s 4.39-long speed would perfectly complement Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.

Round 3, No. 79, OL Sean Rhyan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers need to reshape the right side of the offensive line. While they could take a right tackle here, Matt Feiler is a candidate to be moved to that spot, considering he played there during his time with the Steelers. In this scenario, they take Rhyan, who started for three years at left tackle while with the Bruins. However, he projects as a guard at the next level, where he would compete for a starting job in Year 1.

Round 4, No. 123, CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

The Chargers added the top-tier talent of J.C. Jackson to start alongside Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. Still, with an ever-revolving secondary, the team needs playmakers behind them to fill in a pinch.

Bryant ended a strong five-year career for Bearcats in emphatic fashion with national recognition as the winner of the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the country’s best defensive back. He is a corner that plays bigger than his frame, fusing precise coverage technique with noteworthy ball skills that draw a parallel to Marcus Peters.

Round 5, No. 160, EDGE David Anenih, Houston

AP Photo/Michael Wyke

The Chargers have one of the best edge defender tandems with Joey Bosa and the newest member, Khalil Mack. However, the team needs pass-rushing depth behind them to compliment them.

While his pass-rush moves are still a work in progress, Anehih possesses the length with 34.5-inch arms and the explosive traits that Staley looks for in players at the position.

Round 6, No. 195, DT Otito Ogbonnia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers upgraded the interior part of the defensive line with the additions of Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson, which should benefit the run defense that finished near the bottom of the league last season. Still, the team could afford to add one or two more pieces to the group.

At 6-foot-4 and 324 pounds, Ogbonnia’s time as a former shot putter shows up on the football field as he wins with brute strength and good hand usage to control and move defenders, projecting best as a two-gapping nose tackle, where he would see the field on run downs.

Round 6, No. 214, RB Keaontay Ingram, USC

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Finding Austin Ekeler’s running mate is atop the Chargers’ priority, which is why they may address this position earlier on. But nonetheless, the team will more than likely draft one after passing up on the available options via free agency.

Ingram is a transfer from Texas who rushed for 911 yards for the Trojans last season. Boasting a frame at 221 pounds, Ingram has the size which he uses to break arm tackles, coupled with outstanding change of direction ability, footwork, and vision.

Round 7, No. 236, OT Zachary Thomas, San Diego State

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The right tackle position is one of the most pressing needs, but as I said earlier, there’s a scenario where the Chargers move Matt Feiler over to the spot. Regardless of the direction they go pertaining to the position, depth is still needed.

At his best as a run-blocker, Thomas had a 90.1 grade on that front in 2020, fourth-best among FBS tackles, and an 89.6 grade in 2021. He shows functional athleticism, quality strength/leverage, excellent balance, and a high level of intelligence as far as picking up stunts/blitzes goes, projecting as a reliable swing option.

Round 7, No. 254, S Joey Blount, Virginia

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

With defensive backs being integral pieces in Staley’s defense, the Chargers add to a safety room that needs some retooling, especially as Alohi Gilman and Mark Webb spent a good chunk of last season on the sidelines with their perspective injuries.

Blount primarily lined up as a free safety in the Cavalier’s defense, but he saw some time in the slot and the box, providing some position versatility. With his speed, toughness, and physicality, he has the ability to make a big impact on special teams in Year 1.

Round 7, No. 255, OL Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech

After Scott Quessenberry signed with the Texans, the Chargers don’t have a backup center behind Corey Linsley. They fulfill that to close out their draft with Deaton, who started 33 games for the Raiders. With good athleticism, communication skills, and hands, he is capable of not only playing center but some guard.

