2022 NFL draft: Channing Tindall scouting report

The third member of Georgia’s dominant linebacker trio, Channing Tindall enters the 2022 NFL draft as one of the most intriguing prospects at his position.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bulldogs’ dynamic defender:

Vitals

Height: 6-2

Weight: 230

Class: Senior

40 time: 4.47

Strengths

Tindall performed well as a rotational linebacker, and last year, finally got his first taste of real playing time in his fourth year as a Bulldog. He made the most of that opportunity, racking up 67 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He was yet another impressive defensive player with clear NFL potential with that dominant Georgia defense.

As a run defender, Tindall possesses above-average speed and athleticism that allows him to flow with the offense, sealing off either edge or routing himself through blockers to the ball carrier. He maintains a good stance when hitting the gap, creating consistent wrap up and leverage when taking down ball carriers. It was rare that a tackle got away from him. When blockers get to the second level, he provides a quick pop, and is excellent at leveraging himself past them and securing the tackle. He uses that burst to great success as a pass rusher, selling coverage before quickly popping into the backfield to provide a hit on the quarterback.

Tindall succeeds in the passing game, as well, with the speed to match up well with tight ends and stick with running backs out of the back field. He sticks well with his target, and will generally not get lost in a route.

Weaknesses

The biggest unavoidable question for Tindall is why, in the four years of being in the program as a highly touted recruit, he wasn’t able to start. This is mitigated by the fact the players he was behind will also be high draft picks, but it’s fair to wonder if he can break that mold once he gets to the next level. It’s a tough evaluation for a rotational linebacker with tons of NFL talent around him.

Tindall also gets lost at times, and bites on both play fakes and counters. His speed mitigated a lot of that in college, but if he’s starting in the NFL, he’ll need to improve his instincts and awareness. This should come with more experience, as well as NFL-level coaching.

Projection

Tindall will likely be the third Georgia linebacker taken in the draft, a true statement to how dominant and talented that defense was as a squad. Teams will be eager to see what they can make of the clear flashes shown by Tindall, and develop his instincts to be ready to go at any of the linebacker spots. His athleticism, pass rush ability, and other impressive traits make him a versatile weapon for defense, who just needs an opportunity to gain that experience and the natural awareness that comes with it. If he falls out of the second round, he won’t last long in the third.

Projection: Day 2

