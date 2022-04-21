2022 NFL draft: Chad Muma scouting report

The leading tackler in all of college football last year, Wyoming’s Chad Muma enters the 2022 NFL draft as one of this year’s most productive linebacker prospects.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Cowboys’ defensive leader:

Vitals

Height: 6-3

Weight: 239

Class: Senior

40 time: 4.63

Strengths

A solid athlete with a nose for the football, Muma used those traits to have his most productive year yet in 2021. He started all 13 games for the Cowboys, leading the nation with 142 tackles, while adding three interceptions and a pair of touchdowns. He handled play-calling duties for the Wyoming defense, showing a strong football IQ and communication skills.

Muma has impressive instincts, with a clear understanding of formations and what’s coming at him. He uses those mental tools to get into the correct positions and angles to consistently make plays on the ball. Muma has decent straight-line speed that can take him to either hash mark, or allow him to explode inside to wrap up the ball carrier. As a tackler, he uses clean and consistent technique to carry the defender to the grass.

In coverage, Muma reads the quarterback’s eyes, and understands the routes happening underneath. He gets a great read on where the ball will go, and quickly trails to make unblocked tackles, or get the ball for himself. He’s quick to explode onto the target, whether that be the football or the receiver.

Weaknesses

Muma can get caught flat-footed in coverage, lacking the ability to quickly flip his hips and transition into running with speedier tight ends and backs. He’ll be susceptible to getting picked on in man coverage at the next level if he’s left on an island with an athletic skill-position player.

His change-of-direction and speed in pursuit are inconsistent, as well, which could get him into a lot of trouble in the NFL against counters and reverses. Muma may get burned on misdirection early in his career, and will need to develop fluidity in his hips, working to angle himself better towards the runner.

Projection

Muma has a keen understanding of football, and is clearly a studious player who will never be underprepared on Sundays. His physical limitations may prevent him from starting early, but he should be a solid rotational or depth linebacker with special teams value right away. He has the potential to develop into a starter down the road, and teams should be eager take advantage of his football IQ in the film room.

Projection: 3rd/4th Round

