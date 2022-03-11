2022 NFL Draft: CBS Sports mock draft sends Arnold Ebiketie to Green Bay

It’s been a nerve-wracking past few months for the Green Bay Packers, but they finally locked in Aaron Rodgers for the next four years as the face of the franchise. And if the latest mock draft from CBS Sports is any indication, the Packers will focus on defense with their first-round draft pick by adding a Nittany Lion to the pack.

The latest CBS Sports Mock Draft has Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie headed to the Green Bay Packers.

It’s likely the Packers will move on from Za’Darius Smith, whether it be in a trade or by just releasing him to save cap space.

They will be looking for players that can help them win now with Rodgers locked in for the next four seasons. Meaning, they will want players with little time for development.

Green Bay also doesn’t have a whole lot of depth at that position. With the injury of Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith had a very productive season, and it is very possible they bring him back. Yes, he is not a free agent. However, he has been viewed as a cut candidate.

Ebiketie is a guy that can come in and make an immediate impact. Especially during the 2021 season, he has shown that he is capable of being a starter at the next level.

It’s also very likely the Packers will keep at least one of the Smiths, and it has become increasingly likely that it very well could be Preston.

Not only will he be cheaper, but he has proved a lot during the 2021 season that he is still capable of being a high-quality starter.

Many people were on the fence about Green Bay drafting Rashan Gary in 2019. However, he has taken impressive leaves since he has entered the league.

In terms of the edger rushing class, you could argue that Ebiketie has taken one of the biggest leaps out of all of them this past season.

His length and body frame are exactly what you want in an NFL as a rusher. Ebiketie plays with a lot of grit and physicality, something that Penn State has done well with all of their defensive prospects.

Two of the teams in the NFC North are now under a new regime. Meaning, it’s likely we see Green Bay run the division for quite a few years as long as Rodgers is still at the helm. Detroit has a ways to go, Chicago is still developing Justin Fields and Minnesota recently said they were open to trading multiple players including Dalvin Cook and Kirk Cousins.

However, the NFC is such a wide-open conference now with Tom Brady retiring. Outside of the Packers and the Rams, there really isn’t a clear-cut third-best team.

If there is one thing Brian Gutekunst has done well with over the past couple of years, it’s building for the future while still being able to win now. Not only can Eva cutey be a key defensive piece for the future and the post-Rodgers era; but he can also be a part of a Super Bowl end contending team in 2022.

