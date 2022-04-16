2022 NFL draft: Cade Otton scouting report

A four-year starter who was productive as both a blocker and pass-catcher, Washington’s Cade Otton will look to bring his experience and consistency to the next level as he enters the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Huskies’ talented tight end prospect:

Vitals

Height: 6-5

Weight: 250

Class: Redshirt Senior

Strengths

Coming from a Washington program that consistently churns out NFL tight ends, Otton will be the next to go early in the draft. During his time as a Husky, Otton tallied over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns on 91 catches.

As a pass-catcher, Otton is smart and quick off the line, smoothly progressing into the route, and using a variation of speeds that develop into the pattern. This ability makes him a legitimate three-level threat in the passing game. He has great recognition to know when to sit on a route, and body out defenders to nab passes before any interference can come in.

He has quick feet to come out of his break and threaten a defense deep. On routes that break inside, his route running is developed and smooth, leading to a lot of working himself open underneath, in the middle of the field, or deep over the top. He has sticky hands, and is quick to secure the ball without losing much momentum.

Otton excels as a blocker, and is perhaps the best blocking tight end in this draft class. He’s eager to stick his face into the edges, and create a hole for his back to get through. Otton is quick off the line at snapping his hands into the chest of the defender, and driving with his feet and following through. He’s also effective as a move blocker on pitches and counters, using his agility and burst to find his target, burst into them and drive. He should be able to start right away with his skill set, as both a trusted pass-catcher and reliable blocker.

Weaknesses

Otton doesn’t have game breaking yards-after-catch ability, as first contact will generally get him down. He’ll always stretch out for maximum yardage and look for that opening, but he’s not an elite tackle-breaker, nor is he slippery enough to take advantage of arm tackles. He may want to add some strength in the weight room to be able to churn out of tackles and become more of a threat to carry defenders downfield.

His vertical game isn’t likely to scare anyone, as while he is a threat to maneuver downfield, he doesn’t have the raw speed to carry a safety over the top. This limits his potential as a big-play threat in the passing game, as well as his lack of YAC ability.

Projection

Otton is a polished tight end in both the run and pass game, with enough upside to develop him into a chain-moving machine who will be eager to give his all in the run game. Teams will value his refinement and potential to be a full-time starter early in his career. He could stand to become stronger and more explosive, but he should find success even if those traits aren’t developed further. He should be one of the first tight ends off the board.

Projection: Day 2

