2022 NFL draft: Buffalo Bills’ official hat revealed

With the 2022 NFL draft just around the corner, the league and New Era have unveiled each team’s draft hat.

This lid will be the one that every first-round pick will be given, so whoever the Buffalo Bills select at No. 25 overall (if they keep that pick), they’ll be given one of these.

Is this year’s to your liking?

Check out the Bills’ official 2022 draft hat below:

