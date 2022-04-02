2022 NFL draft: Boye Mafe scouting report

An explosive, high-upside edge rusher with impressive tools, Minnesota’s Boye Mafe will hope to prove himself as one of the top edge defenders in a deep 2022 NFL draft class.

Here is everything you need to know about the Golden Gophers’ promising pass rusher:

Vitals

Height: 6-4

Weight: 261

Class: Redshirt Senior

40 time: 4.53

Strengths

Mafe has some of the most rare traits in this year’s EDGE class, with outstanding measurables, explosive athleticism, and rare burst. This combination gives Mafe limitless potential, something any NFL team should love the chance to develop.

Pass rush being his biggest strength, Mafe uses his long arms to slap away any attempts at an inside grab by tackles, and leans on his raw explosiveness to blow by them afterwards. He also uses his arms and slams his hands into the chest of lineman, creating his own leverage and driving his legs through them on his way to the quarterback. His pass rush will only get better at the next level, as he learns to use his hands more efficiently and take advantage of his physical upside.

In the run game, Mafe is able to keep blockers at bay by extending through the block, and bending to disengage quickly should a blocker enter his gap. His flexibility and length make it easy for him to cut off inside zone runs, and give him a wide tackling range to make plays.

Weaknesses

Mafe is still quite the work in progress, somewhat unrefined in hand placement, and with a lack of variety in his pass rush moves. He will need to get a more natural feel for his hand use so he doesn’t get eaten up by blocks if they don’t stick right away. Mafe will need to develop more tools in his pass rush arsenal so he’s not stuck on a one-and-done rush.

When attacking the run, Mafe will need better balance. While his flexibility provides him a lot of recovery, but he can sometimes get shoved off the block and lose leverage entirely. He’ll need to work on setting his feet better, and taking better angles in the run game.

Projection

NFL teams will easily see the rare talent Mafe brings to the table, as well as the obvious growth he had through the years leading up to an excellent Senior Bowl. He has the talent to be the best rusher in this class, but just needs a bit more refinement before he can become a dominant player at the next level. His athleticism and upside could have him landing in the first round.

Projection: Top 40

