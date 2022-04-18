2022 NFL draft: Bills’ Round 2 pick at 57 has been good to them in past

The Buffalo Bills are slated to start the 2022 NFL draft with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round.

But on Day 2 the team holds two more selections. That pair includes the 57th selection in the second round.

It’s one that’s been pretty nice to the club in the past.

Here’s a rundown of the Bills’ history with the No. 57 overall pick:

1970: OL Jim Reilly

Buffalo Bills photo

Reilly only played for the Bills for two seasons after being selected by the team at No. 57 overall. But due to the size of the NFL at the time, that was a third-round pick. That holds true for this entire list.

Reilly was an All-America offensive tackle at Notre Dame and started 27 of 28 games at guard during the 1970-71 seasons. A kidney injury forced him into early retirement.

1971: RB Jim Braxton

Bills quarterback Dennis Shaw (16) hands the ball off to Jim Braxton (34) Credit: Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

Braxton played a long career in Buffalo from 1971 to 1978. His No. 34 is retired now thanks to Thurman Thomas later on, but like Thomas, he also ended his career with one year with the Miami Dolphins.

With the Bills, Braxton was known as a very selfless player. Lining up primarily as a fullback, he shared a backfield was a pretty popular guy from back in the day: OJ Simpson. Braxton paved the way for much of Simpson’s success.

After his career ended, Braxton lived in Buffalo as well.

1973: QB Joe Ferguson

Quarterback Joe Ferguson #12 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Before the NFL exploded into the game it was in the 90s and then again into the passing specific one it is now–there was Joe Ferguson for the Bills at quarterback. Ferguson led the league in passing yards and touchdowns during his time in Buffalo and is now a Bills Wall of Famer.

Ferguson went on to also play for the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

1985: QB Frank Reich

Quarterback Frank Reich of the Buffalo Bills(USAT photo)

Ferguson was the most-successful quarterback and player to be taken by the Bills with the No. 57 overall pick–but Reich’s name will forever live in the history books.

Story continues

That’s right, the signal caller and man under center for “The Comeback” was taken with the 57th pick in 1985. Reich went onto play with the Bills until 1994 in a reserve role.

Reich also spent time with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets and Lions. Notably, he’s still the current head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

All in all, the 57th pick has served the Bills well.

