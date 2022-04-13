2022 NFL draft: Bills haven’t held No. 25 pick in a long time

At the upcoming 2022 NFL draft, the Buffalo Bills will first select at No. 25 overall in the first round–as things currently stand.

If that holds, it’ll be the first time in a long time the team has done so.

Over the course of their history, the Bills haven’t really held the 25th selection. The team has not in regards to the league’s modern-draft format, at least.

Their history with it dates all the way back to the team’s AFL days.

Check out the three who were amongst the team’s 25th pick faction below:

1961: OT Stew Barber

Topps card

Playing for the Bills for his entire career until 1969, offensive lineman Stew Barber was the first-ever No. 25 selection by Buffalo. Back then, that pick was in the fourth round of the AFL draft.

Barber was named a five-time All-Star in the AFL with the Bills, eventually landing on the AFL’s all-time second-team. He helped Buffalo win two AFL championships in 1964-1965.

1964: DB Butch Byrd

Buffalo Bills

Byrd is the most well known member of the No. 25 group. Again, he was a fourth-round pick and spent most of his career in Buffalo. He only left the Bills in 1971 for his final season, spending it with the Denver Broncos.

He also won two AFL titles with the Bills and earned three first-team, All-AFL honors.

1966: OT Randy Jackson

Chicago Bears helmet. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

That’s right, you have to go back to 1966 to find the last time the Bills held the No. 25 overall pick in the draft. Again, it was the AFL draft, and offensive lineman Randy Jackson was the pick.

But he never played in Buffalo.

Instead, he played for the Chicago Bears, who picked him up with the No. 51 overall pick in the NFL draft and he played in Chicago his entire career until 1974. There, he blocked for Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers.

Bare minimum, if the Bills do select a player with their latest 25th pick, they’ll probably at least play for the team…

