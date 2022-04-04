2022 NFL draft: Bills had Zoom meeting with top prospect Kyle Hamilton

The Buffalo Bills reportedly have some level of interest in one of the 2022 NFL draft’s top prospects.

According to The Athletic, the Bills scheduled a Zoom call with Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

Buffalo being connected to Hamilton is interesting for the obvious. The Bills are currently slated to pick at the No. 25 overall spot in the upcoming draft in Round 1, so in order to land Hamilton, a trade up likely has to happen.

Doing so would show the Bills are “all in” on the 2022 season in terms of making it to the Super Bowl. It would likely cost Buffalo a future top pick to get in a position where they could land Hamilton.

Early 2022 mock drafts, including one from ESPN’s NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr., have Hamilton being picked as high as No. 2 overall.

Hamilton is praised so highly for good reason. Draft profiles love him, including The Draft Network, who said he “might just be the best NFL draft prospect” since 2014.

As a defender in the secondary, Hamilton would see a great shot at extending playing time at cornerback considering Buffalo’s loss of Levi Wallace this offseason. However, the Bills would probably like the idea of getting creative with Hamilton and also moving him around their defense.

TDN’s ideal role for Hamilton reflects this, as he is simply listed as a “defensive weapon” at the NFL level.

If the Bills do actually find a way to land Hamilton, it likely would have to be a scenario where he slides out of the top-five picks.

In addition to Buffalo, the report states the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks have also held Zoom meetings with Hamilton. The Seahawks (9) and Giants (5, 7) currently hold top-10 selections at the upcoming draft.

