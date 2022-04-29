2022 NFL draft: Biggest surprises from Round 1

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft has come and gone, and it was predictably as unpredictable as expected.

An early run on defensive prospects and a handful of aggressive trades shook up Round 1, making for an entertaining evening of picks.

Here are some of the biggest surprises from Thursday night’s wild round of action:

No QB until No. 20

A common anecdote about the 2022 NFL draft class was a generally disappointing quarterback class. That said, few predicted that the first QB in the draft wouldn’t be selected until the No. 20 overall pick.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was the first signal-caller off the board, with the Steelers taking the local prospect with their first-round selection. It was generally expected that they would target a quarterback with Mitchell Trubisky slotted as the projected starter, but with a handful of NFL teams needing quarterbacks, it does seem a bit shocking that nobody took a shot on Pickett or Liberty’s Malik Willis earlier.

Jermaine Johnson II falls to No. 26

There was talk that the Jets would take Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II with either the No. 4 or 10 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. They were able to get him with the No. 26 pick, instead.

New York traded up from the No. 35 pick to select Johnson, who was widely seen as a late riser in the draft process after dominating at the Senior Bowl. He is an explosive pass-rusher with good first-step quickness, a solid arsenal of pass-rushing techniques to disengage from blocks, and an uncanny ability to convert speed to power.

The Jets arguably haven’t had a premier edge rusher since John Abraham in the mid-2000s, so to get a talented player at the position like Johnson late in the first round is a very good move. He and a healthy Carl Lawson could wreak havoc off the edge for an ascending Jets team.

WR market gets shaken up

This year’s class has been highly touted for its talent at the wide receiver position, so it’s no surprise that several of them were taken in Round 1. Still, the intensity and suddenness with which the market picked up was eye-opening.

Two big moves didn’t even involve rookie wide receivers, as A.J. Brown and Marquise Brown were traded to the Eagles and the Cardinals, respectively. A.J. Brown then proceeded to receive a massive four-year, $100 million extension in his new home. The Titans followed that up by selecting Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, a player who has drawn several comparisons to both Brown and Deebo Samuel.

USC’s Drake London and Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson were two wide receivers to be selected in the top 10 by the Falcons and Jets, respectively. After Wilson’s selection at No. 10, the next two picks were both trade-ups for receivers, with the Saints taking fellow Buckeye Chris Olave at No. 11 and the Lions trading up for Alabama’s Jameson Williams at No. 12. Throw in Penn State’s Jahan Dotson going higher than expected to the Commanders at No. 16, and the wide receiver position saw quite a bit of activity early on in the draft.

Eagles trade up for Jordan Davis

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox got a new running mate in Georgia’s Jordan Davis, but the pick didn’t come cheap.

Philadelphia had to give up pick Nos. 15, 124, 162, and 166 to acquire the No. 13 overall pick from the Texans, a haul which roughly translates to a late second-round pick. Houston was able to stock up on draft capital by moving back just two spots, and they still ended up with a good pick in Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green.

The Eagles entered the draft with plenty of draft capital, and they were certainly aggressive in getting the players they wanted. The positional value with Davis being a defensive tackle might not make for a sexy trade-up option, but his generational athleticism for his massive frame could make him a matchup nightmare for opposing offensive linemen in the NFL.

Ravens steal two studs

With selections at Nos. 14 and 25, the Ravens ended up with two top-10 players on this draft analyst’s draft board.

The Ravens selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick, adding a massive safety with absurd length, ball skills and physicality, as well as good fluidity in coverage and a high football IQ. They also traded down two spots from No. 23, acquiring the No. 130 pick to recoup losing a mid-round pick for Marquise Brown, and they were still able to acquire Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum with their other first-round pick.

Hamilton is a fantastic safety prospect with All-Pro potential, while Linderbaum is an uber-athletic lineman with refined technique and Day 1 starting value as a center. If all goes well, the Ravens could end up with two elite players at their respective positions, and that’s a haul worth celebrating if you’re a Baltimore fan.

Malik Willis falls out of Round 1

This might either age incredibly well or age poorly, but I’ll say it: Malik Willis should not have fallen out of Round 1.

Willis isn’t the most pro-ready quarterback out there, as he can struggle a bit with consistently making throws past his first read and trusting his arm too much. That said, he’s one of the most physically-gifted athletes at the quarterback position in quite some time.

The Liberty product has one of the best arms in the class, showcasing the velocity and distance needed to fit throws into tight windows and hit deep balls on the move. He’s also an elite athlete who will immediately enter the NFL and be one of the fastest and most elusive players at his position. Those two traits, combined with the flashes of deep-ball touch he displayed on tape, make him a player worth taking early in Round 1 alone.

Time will tell whether Willis can iron out the issues in his game, but someone with his ceiling at the most important position in football falling as far as he has is certainly confusing.

Cole Strange goes Round 1 to Patriots

Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange rose up boards late in the 2022 NFL draft process, and he found his way into the first round when the Patriots took him with the No. 29 overall pick.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database – which assembles big boards and mock drafts from draft analysts across the Internet – Strange was predicted to be a first-round pick in just 3.2% of 2022 mock drafts. He was generally viewed as a Day 2 pick, but with his athleticism, power at the point of attack and nasty demeanor, he figures to be an immediate starter in the NFL.

New England has an opening at their starting right guard spot, and Strange figures to step right in and replace the departed Shaq Mason. Though few, if any expected Strange to go Round 1, he could prove to be a solid starter in the NFL for years to come.

