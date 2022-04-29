2022 NFL Draft: Best players available for Patriots in Rounds 2 and 3
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Cole StrangeAmerican football player
- Christian HarrisAmerican football linebacker
Perry: Here's who the Patriots should target on Day 2 of NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
That hole on the Patriots roster -- the one smack dab in the middle of the offensive starting lineup -- has been filled.
Could it have been done later? Sure. But it was done on Thursday night when the Patriots went ahead and took Cole Strange out of Chattanooga to play along the interior of the offensive line.
Now time to go to work on the rest of the roster. Where?
Next Pats Podcast: Trying to make sense of the Patriots STRANGE first round pick | Listen & Follow | Watch on YouTube
They could use help at corner to run with the athletes who are being added to receiver rooms in the AFC East on a monthly basis. They could use an athletic linebacker. They could use depth on the edge. They could use a developmental tackle who has the chops to play in a pinch as a rookie in case of injury. They could use more pop at receiver.
Let's get to our best available for the Patriots on Day 2, providing links to our Prototypical Patriots pieces at specific positions where you can find more about each of the names mentioned here...
Cornerback
2022 NFL Draft Highlights: Kyler Gordon
1648236517
Kyler Gordon, Washington
Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama
Inside linebackers
2022 NFL Draft Highlights: Christian Harris
1651069023
Christian Harris, Alabama
Brandon Smith, Penn State
Outside linebackers
2022 NFL Draft Highlights: Drake Jackson
1648234762
Drake Jackson, USC
Josh Paschal, Kentucky
David Ojabo, Michigan
Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
Offensive tackles
2022 NFL Draft Highlights: Bernhard Raimann
1649263747
Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
Kellen Diesch, Arizona State
Abraham Lucas, Washington State
Wide receivers
2022 NFL Draft Highlights: Christian Watson
1649279184
Christian Watson, North Dakota State
Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
Alec Pierce, Cincinnati
George Pickens, Georgia
Bo Melton, Rutgers
Defensive tackle
2022 NFL Draft Highlights: Travis Jones
1648055782
Travis Jones, UConn
Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
Thomas Booker, Stanford
Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
Running backs
Breece Hall, Iowa State
Kenneth Walker, Michigan State
Rachaad White, Arizona State
Zamir White, Georgia
James Cook, Georgia
Tyler Allgeier, BYU
Tight ends
2022 NFL Draft Highlights: Jelani Woods
1649282514
Jelani Woods, Virginia
Greg Dulcich, UCLA
Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State