2022 NFL Draft: Best players available for Patriots in Rounds 4-7
Perry: Here's who the Patriots should target on Day 3 of NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh made it clear in his back-and-forth with reporters on Friday: Bill Belichick's team was looking to get faster and tougher this weekend.
They accomplished the former on Friday night, adding arguably the fastest receiver in the draft in the second round (Baylor's Tyquan Thornton) and then following that up by taking an uber athlete in the third round (Houston's Marcus Jones) at corner.
They accomplished the latter in drafting a guard with new-age athleticism and an old-school approach (Chattanooga's Cole Strange) in the first round.
If the Patriots want to continue with those trends going into Day 3 of the draft, how can they do it? They have three fourth-rounders, three sixth-rounders and one seventh-rounder remaining so they'll have plenty of opportunities to add whatever characteristics they like.
They could get faster at inside linebacker by taking Penn State's Brandon Smith, who is a remarkable athlete for his size (6-foot-3, 250 pounds), but there are some concerns about his grit so perhaps that would be a non-starter for New England.
Adding Miami (Ohio)'s Dominique Robinson or Virginia Tech's Amare Barno would give the Patriots speed off the edge at outside linebacker. Sam Houston's Zyon McCollum and UTSA's Tariq Woolen would represent wildly speedy boundary-corner additions. Rutgers wideout Bo Melton and Memphis slot Calvin Austin will make their teams, wherever they end up, much faster on Saturday.
In terms of toughness, Michigan running back Hassan Haskins would certainly give the Patriots a bump there; he was honored with the Wolverines' Toughest Player Award as a senior. Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden would add toughness, as would Boston College interior offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom. (You can hear more about Lindstrom's story from BC coach Jeff Hafley on this edition of Next Pats.)
Here's a full list of Prototypical Patriots still available headed into Day 3. There are plenty...
Inside Linebacker
Brandon Smith, Penn State
Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati
Micah McFadden, Indiana
Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State
Mike Rose, Iowa State
Outside Linebacker
Jesse Luketa, Penn State
Christopher Allen, Alabama
Dominique Robinson, Miami (OH)
Amare Barno, Virginia Tech
Jeremiah Moon, Florida
Luiji Vilain, Wake Forest
Defensive Tackle
Thomas Booker, Stanford
Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State
John Ridgeway, Arkansas
Neil Farrell, LSU
Noah Elliss, Idaho
Eric Johnson, Missouri State
Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin
Cornerback
Chase Lucas, Arizona State
Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State
Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State
Tariq Woolen, UTSA
Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama
Josh Jobe, Alabama
Jack Jones, Arizona State
Josh Blackwell, Duke
Tony Adams, Illinois
Tre Avery, Rutgers
Safety
Tycen Anderson, Toledo
Percy Butler, Louisiana
Dane Belton, Iowa
Running Back
Hassan Haskins, Michigan
Zamir White, Georgia
Isaih Pacheco, Rutgers
Tyler Goodson, Iowa
Tyler Allgeier, BYU
Pierre Strong, South Dakota State
Master Teague, Ohio State
Receiver
Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa
Kevin Austin, Notre Dame
Bo Melton, Rutgers
Tanner Conner, Idaho State
Calvin Austin, Memphis
Kyle Philips, UCLA
Tight End
Cade Otton, Washington
Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State
James Mitchell, Virginia Tech
Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin
John FitzPatrick, Georgia
Quarterback
Jack Coan, Notre Dame
Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky
EJ Perry, Brown
Skylar Thompson, Kansas State
Chase Garbers, Cal
Interior Offensive Line
Alec Lindstrom, Boston College
Jason Poe, Mercer
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Zach Tom, Wake Forest
Spencer Burford, UTSA
Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech
Offensive Tackle
Kellen Diesch, Arizona State
Chris Paul, Tulsa
Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
Matt Waletzko, North Dakota State
Nick Zakelj, Fordham
Braxton Jones, Southern Utah
Austin Deculus, LSU
Ryan Van Demark, UConn
Tanner Owen, Northwest Missouri