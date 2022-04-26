2022 NFL draft: The best fit for every Jets’ position of need

With the 2022 draft right around the corner, the Jets have a lot to consider with their picks.

New York still has a lot of holes after signing several free agents, but won’t be able to draft every player the team covets. Joe Douglas already explained he takes a “best player available” strategy when it comes to the draft, and the Jets will have an opportunity to select several high-level prospects with their two top-10 picks and their two early second-round picks.

With that in mind, we identified the best fit at New York’s positions of need.

Wide receiver: Jameson Williams

Williams is similar to the receivers the Jets targeted this offseason in trades, like Tyreek Hill and Calvin Ridley, and he’s a great scheme fit for Mike LaFleur’s offense. Williams averaged 15.5 yards after the catch and 11.37 yards per deep route run in 2021, per Pro Football Focus. If the Jets don’t acquire a veteran wideout, Williams could be the pick at No. 10.

Edge: Kayvon Thibodeaux

Thibodeaux’s speed off the edge would be a coveted addition to Jeff Ulbrich’s defense, and he’d be a fantastic addition to the Jets’ pass rush. New York needs depth at this position first and foremost, but Thibodeaux would be an immediate starter alongside Carl Lawson and give the Jets more flexibility with their defensive line packages.

Cornerback: Trent McDuffie

If the Jets want a ball-hawking outside cornerback, Ahmad Gardner or Derek Stingley Jr. should be the picks. But the defense utilizes a lot of zone coverage with versatile cornerbacks who have the speed to play all over the field. That’s McDuffie in a nutshell. The Washington product allowed just 16 receptions on 36 targets for 111 yards with no touchdowns and five pass breakups in 2021. He only gave up two deep receptions his entire collegiate career.

Safety: Kyle Hamilton

Hamilton is the best overall safety in the draft and would be an ideal scheme fit for the Jets defense. He can drop in coverage and play up in the box to tackle. Hamilton’s tape speed is also impressive and certainly better than his Pro Day and Combine times.

Interior defensive line: Jordan Davis

The Jets need a run-stuffer after losing Foley Fatukasi in free agency. Davis fits the bill and then some. He’s massive at the point of attack and has a 12.2 percent run-stop rate, per PFF. He’d likely begin his career as a situational defender alongside Quinnen Williams but would dominate offensive lines with his power.

Linebacker: Devin Lloyd

Lloyd is a fantastic do-it-all linebacker who can diagnose plays, tackle and provide solid coverage skills. He’d likely be an immediate starting outside linebacker in the Jets’ 4-3 base defense and could develop into the Jets’ middle linebacker of the future.

Running back: Breece Hall

The Jets shouldn’t be interested in Hall unless they’re picking late in the first round or he falls until the second round, but he’s still a great fit alongside Michael Carter in the backfield. New York needs as many talented running backs as possible and Hall would be a sensational addition considering his ability to break tackles and catch passes.

