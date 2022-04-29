2022 NFL draft: Best-available prospects for Rounds 2 and 3
Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft was a whirlwind. The picks got wild, and then the trades started flying, too.
All in all, it was an eventful way to kick off the three-day event, with 26 of our top 27 prospects going off the board. Only one prospect outside our top 50 was selected on Thursday: the Patriots taking OG Cole Strange, our No. 91 prospect. (But don't worry, Patriots fans, he probably landed in the best spot possible — just much earlier than we expected.)
More fun lies ahead, starting with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night.
And there is plenty of talent still available — including two quarterbacks, Liberty's Malik Willis and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, who were considered potential first-round picks.
Here are some of the top talents still left on the board and their spot in our 2022 NFL draft overall rankings:
23. Clemson CB Andrew Booth
6-foot
194 pounds
Complete scouting report
27. Iowa State RB Breece Hall
5-foot-11
217 pounds
Complete scouting report
28. Liberty QB Malik Willis
6-foot-0 1/2
219 pounds
Complete scouting report
29. Georgia LB Nakobe Dean
6-foot
229 pounds
Complete scouting report
30. Connecticut DT Travis Jones
6-foot-4
325 pounds
Complete scouting report
34. Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder
6-foot-3
211 pounds
Complete scouting report
36. Georgia WR George Pickens
6-foot-3
195 pounds
Complete scouting report
37. Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann
6-foot-6
303 pounds
Complete scouting report
38. Michigan EDGE David Ojabo
6-foot-4
250 pounds
Complete scouting report
39. Penn State EDGE Arnold Ebiketie
6-foot-2
250 pounds
Complete scouting report
40. Washington CB Kyler Gordon
5-foot-11 1/2
194 pounds
Complete scouting report
41. Baylor S Jalen Pitre
5-foot-11
198 pounds
Complete scouting report
42. Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III
5-foot-9
211 pounds
Complete scouting report
43. Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe
6-foot-4
261 pounds
Complete scouting report
45. Houston DL Logan Hall
6-foot-6
283 pounds
Complete scouting report
46. North Carolina QB Sam Howell
6-foot-1
218 pounds
Complete scouting report
47. South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert
6-foot-1
194 pounds
Complete scouting report
48. Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore
5-foot-10
195 pounds
Complete scouting report
50. Penn State S Jaquan Brisker
6-foot-2
206 pounds
Complete scouting report
Here are the rest of our 2022 NFL draft rankings — overall and sorted by position — with more than 400 prospects listed.