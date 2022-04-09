2022 NFL draft: Bernhard Raimann scouting report

A former tight end who transitioned to the offensive line, Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann will hope to continue his development at the next level as he enters the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about CMU’s talented offensive tackle prospect:

Vitals

Height: 6-6

Weight: 303

Class: Senior

40 time: 5.05

Strengths

Raimann made his transition from tight end to left tackle during the 2020 COVID year, making his solid play and development since then very promising. He’s clearly only at the surface level of his potential, and it’ll be exciting to see an NFL coaching staff develop his natural talent even further.

In pass blocking, Raimann is quick and clean to slide into protection and absorb contact, connecting with hands into the defender’s chest and stabilizing the rush. He has the desired physical abilities to handle speedier edge defenders without leaning too far into the block. His recovery on pass plays is impressive, as he doesn’t give up if he lets a block slip, and is able to burst and readjust cleanly. He shows keen awareness in picking up on stunts and blitzes, which is impressive given his relative newness to the position.

As a run blocker, Raimann excels in space, showing his athletic prowess on screens and pitches, where he can accelerate and isolate in space to remove his assignment from the play. His athletic ability and quickness are truly impressive on movement plays. Raimann is quick off the snap, and loves pushing defenders into the next level. He’s got an enthusiastic playing style, and is eager to shove the person across from him 10 yards the other way.

Weaknesses

Raimann is still early in his development as a linemen, and has still has plenty of nuances to figure out. His hands are erratic at times, both inside on run plays and outside on the edge, and they’ll need to be more firm and concise on a consistent basis if he wants to handle NFL defenders.

At just above 300 pounds, Raimann seemed a bit light and lacking both strength and power for his position, as bigger defensive lineman were able to walk him back into the pocket or collapse him completely. He may need to add weight if he wants to sustain those blocks moving forward.

His instincts and feel for the game will develop as he learns the position further, but for now they are lacking, and that could cost a team that expects him to be their blindside protector early in his pro career.

Projection

Raimann’s quick ascension from tight end to high-level tackle prospect has to leave teams eager to get him into the weight room and under the tutelage of NFL coaches. He’s not far off from being ready to start, as his athletic ability and instincts help him make up for what he doesn’t know yet. He’s a tad older (24) than most prospects, especially for being this raw of a player, so that may scare off teams in the first round. However, teams should have no problem targeting him on Day 2, landing a potential starter at either tackle spot.

Projection: Day 2

