2022 NFL draft: Bears target offense in new 3-round mock draft

While the Chicago Bears remain in the thick of the NFC wild-card race, at least for now, it’s never too early to start looking ahead to the 2022 NFL draft.

Chicago doesn’t have a first-round pick after trading it to the New York Giants to move up to select quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 11 pick last year. But there are still opportunities for the Bears to address some needs in the middle rounds, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

In Draft Wire’s latest mock draft, Luke Easterling has the Bears giving Fields some help in the form of protection on the offensive line and another weapon in the passing game.

Here’s a look at the two prospects:

Round 2, Pick 38: Purdue WR David Bell

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Outside of Darnell Mooney, the Bears don’t have any other wide receivers under contract heading into 2022, which makes it an area of need heading into this offseason. Chicago will likely target receiver in the NFL draft, and Purdue’s David Bell could make for an intriguing addition to the receiving corp.

Bell is a physical receiver who brings long-ball speed, ball-tracking skills and great hands to the table, and he’s someone that could pair well with Mooney.

Here’s what Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson had to say about Bell:

Bell might not be the fastest in a foot race, but he’s got impressive long speed, which can help take the top off a defense. In addition, the Purdue WR has demonstrated excellent burst, with his speed release helping him win at the line of scrimmage. Bell also exhibits a good change-of-direction ability, which shows in his route running and making defenders miss in the open field.

Bell had 93 receptions for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games for the Boilermakers this season.

Bell might not be mentioned along with other guys like Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson or Drake London, but he’s certainly someone who has made a strong case of garnering that attention. Assuming he falls to the second round, this could be a great grab for the Bears.

Round 3, Pick 71: Ohio State OL Thayer Munford

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

After the beating rookie quarterback Justin Fields has taken this season — as the most-sacked QB in the NFL — the offensive line will be a focal point this offseason. There are questions on the offensive line, including finding a new center as Sam Mustipher hasn’t lived up to expectations and the future of James Daniels, who is a free agent after this season.

Ohio State left tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere has been mentioned in conjunction with the Bears. But if Petit-Frere isn’t available, as he’s a first-round prospect, Chicago could turn to his teammate left guard Thayer Munford, who has experience at tackle and guard.

Here’s what Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings had to say about Munford:

Munford is still a good player. He has some minor operational inconsistencies, but more often than not, he’s a steady blocker with good balance, size, power, and hand usage. He’s not a great athlete, but he has the baseline mobility to function. And on the interior, where short-range blocking is more prevalent, he can shine.

The Bears have been linked to both tackle and guard in the draft, but depending on how the Bears feel about offensive tackle this offseason, as Larry Borom has been solid at right tackle and Teven Jenkins is gearing up to make his rookie debut, Chicago could turn to the interior of the line, be it a guard or center. If the Bears were to land Munford, they could move Cody Whitehair to center and bring back Daniels at guard.

