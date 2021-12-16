2022 NFL draft: Bears target WR, OL in new 3-round mock draft

The Chicago Bears sit at 4-9 with one month left in the regular season, and their season is all but over at this point, where big change awaits them this offseason.

Chicago doesn’t have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft after trading it to the New York Giants to move up to select quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 11 pick last year. But there are still opportunities for the Bears to address some needs in the middle rounds, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

In Draft Wire’s latest mock draft, Luke Easterling has the Bears giving Fields some help with another weapon in the passing game and protection on the offensive line.

Here’s a look at the two prospects:

Round 2, Pick 38: Purdue WR David Bell

Outside of Darnell Mooney, the Bears don’t have any other wide receivers under contract heading into 2022, which makes it an area of need heading into this offseason. Chicago will likely target receiver in the NFL draft, and Purdue’s David Bell could make for an intriguing addition to the receiving corp.

Bell is a physical receiver who brings long-ball speed, ball-tracking skills and great hands to the table, and he’s someone that could pair well with Mooney.

Here’s what Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson had to say about Bell:

Bell might not be the fastest in a foot race, but he’s got impressive long speed, which can help take the top off a defense. In addition, the Purdue WR has demonstrated excellent burst, with his speed release helping him win at the line of scrimmage. Bell also exhibits a good change-of-direction ability, which shows in his route running and making defenders miss in the open field.

Bell had 93 receptions for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games for the Boilermakers this season.

Bell might not be mentioned along with other guys like Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson or Drake London, but he’s certainly someone who has made a strong case of garnering that attention. Assuming he falls to the second round, this could be a great grab for the Bears.

Round 3, Pick 69: UCLA OT Sean Rhyan

After the beating rookie quarterback Justin Fields has taken this season — as the most-sacked QB in the NFL — the offensive line will be a focal point this offseason. There are questions on the offensive line, including at both the tackle and interior positions, whether that’s finding a new center as Sam Mustipher hasn’t lived up to expectations and the future of James Daniels, who is a free agent after this season.

While the Bears are hopeful that rookies Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom are the future at the tackle position, tackle still remains a concern, and Easterling has Chicago targeting UCLA left tackle Sean Rhyan.

Here’s what Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings had to say about Rhyan:

In pass protection, Rhyan has the mobility, grip strength, hand proficiency, and torque to neutralize attacking defenders. As a run blocker, Rhyan’s athleticism, power, and road-grading mentality serve as extremely positive characteristics. Rhyan’s lack of elite length limits his upside a bit. Still, his ceiling is incredibly high because of his rare mix of power and athleticism. He has the tools to be a standout starter at both tackle and guard. Thus, he could end up being worthy of a first-round pick.

The Bears have been linked to both tackle and guard in the draft, but depending on how the Bears feel about offensive tackle this offseason, that’ll dictate the direction they go in the early rounds. So long as Chicago addresses the offensive line, that’ll be a step in the right direction.

