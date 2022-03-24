2022 NFL Draft: Bears have eyes on Ohio State WR’s Olave, Wilson

2022 NFL Draft: Bears eye Ohio State WR’s Olave, Wilson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What will the Chicago Bears be able to accomplish with the 39th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Is a lineman possible? A solid defensive player? Maybe even a wide receiver?

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Bears really like what they see from Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson who both played with Justin Fields as their quarterback. Olave was Fields' top receiver for the Buckeyes in 2020.

#Bears really like both Ohio State WRs Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, who broke #Buckeyesâ€™ TD record. Thereâ€™s a comfort level there with Justin Fields, and both have super strong skill sets. Spoke w/a lead scout: â€œWilsonâ€™s a stud. Like a true No. 1. Olaveâ€™s a touchdown machine.â€ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 24, 2022

Schultz spoke to a lead scout that said Wilson is a No. 1 stud receiver while Olave is a touchdown machine.

Fields joined the Buckeyes in 2019 and played for two seasons. In total, he had a 20-2 record and led the team to the Big Ten Championship.

Under Fields, Wilson had 73 receptions for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns in 21 games. In 20 games, Olave caught 98 passes for 1,569 yards and 19 touchdowns

Last season, Olave broke OSU's record for career touchdown receptions when he caught two touchdown passes — the 34th and 35th in his college career — against the Michigan State Spartans.

During OSU's pro day on Wednesday, Kevin Lapka of the Bears Nation Podcast spoke with Olave and asked him what a Fields-Olave reunion would be like.

"That's my guy, man," Olave said. "Can't wait to see his career take off in Chicago. I know he's ready to do that so I can't wait to see him do that. That would be huge to link up with him again and we'll see what happens throughout the process."

Olave and Wilson looked pretty sharp while catching passes from OSU quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Watch this pass and catch from CJ Stroud to Chris OlaveðŸ’ªðŸ’¨ðŸ‘@nflnetwork @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/7xWo1t0PoL — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 23, 2022

Pass-catching work has begun with Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Chris Booker, Demario McCall, Master Teague, Ohio Dominican wide receiver David Turner and Fisk tight end Malik Smith (Tyrekeâ€™s brother) catching passes from C.J. Stroud and Cardale Jones. pic.twitter.com/1GOxVFCUWv — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) March 23, 2022

The Bears offense could be a whole lot different come end of April.

