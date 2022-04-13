2022 NFL draft: Bailey Zappe scouting report

A record-breaking passer, Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe will look to replicate that production at the next level as he enters the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Hilltoppers’ prolific quarterback prospect:

Vitals

Height: 6-1

Weight: 215

Class: Senior

40 time: 4.88

Strengths

The most obvious thing that jumps out when studying Zappe is his unreal production at Western Kentucky. Last year, he broke Joe Burrow’s single-season FBS record with 62 touchdown passes, with over 5,900 yards throught the air. Those numbers aren’t an isolated incident, either, as he has excelled over the last three years and showed incremental improvement. Zappe underwent tremendous growth and an expanded understanding of the pass-heavy offensive system he was leading.

Zappe’s greatest strengths are his refined technique and clear understanding of what’s in front of him. He has excellent pocket awareness, and rarely abandoned a clean pocket, stepping up cleanly and having a strong feeling for the pressure around him. He understands what defenses are in front of him, what adjustments to make pre-snap, and how to attack what was given to him. He’s not afraid to challenge man or zone coverages, and will take advantage of the creativity within his playbook.

While Zappe’s arm strength does not jump off the tape, it was good enough to hit shorter routes with solid velocity, and layered throws were generally accurate down the field. His touch passes were a thing of beauty, as he was consistently able to adjust the velocity of his throws to float a pass into the correct position between coverage. There were many times when you thought the defender had a chance at the ball, but the way Zappe fluttered it made the ball float just out of reach.

Weaknesses

While he was ultra productive at the college level, it’s tough to project Zappe as an NFL passer, as his arm strength and physical tools just aren’t at the level you would want them to be. His deep balls floated downfield, leaving room for safeties to make a play on the ball, and his deeper drive balls seemed to hang when they should have been zipped at a much higher velocity. This will hinder his ability in the NFL, as defensive backs will be much tighter in coverage, and will have ample ability to jump on his passes.

Zappe’s release isn’t extra quick either, as he leans his whole body into his throws, which allows more time for defensive backs to react on an already slower-moving ball. It didn’t work well when he had to make off-platform throws, as he rarely was able to make it work on the move. His accuracy and ball placement took major hits when his feet we not set, making him a clear pocket passer.

Projection

Zappe’s incredible production will get some attention, and NFL teams will like his football intelligence and refined quarterback play, which will make it easy for him to pick up an offense right away. However, the physical skills make it tough to ask him to be anything beyond a potential backup who could come in and conduct an offense for a game or two. Quarterbacks are always in demand, but Zappe might not come off the board until the later rounds.

Projection: Day 3

