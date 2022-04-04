2022 NFL draft: Arnold Ebiketie scouting report

A transfer from Temple that started every game at right outside linebacker, Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie will look to take the growth he had this year and translate it into an early selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Nittany Lions’ talented edge defender:

Vitals

Height: 6-2

Weight: 250

Class: Redshirt Senior

Strengths

A long-armed brawler off the edge, Ebiketie made great progression in 2021, using his length and speed to rack up 9.5 sacks. He capitalized on his impressive physical tools and used them to his advantage, and his development took a noticeable jump.

Ebiketie excels off the snap, slamming his hands into the chest of opposing linemen, using his arms to extend and push through blockers. His speed rush off the edge looked liked it surprised blockers, smacking their hands away and dipping underneath blocks with excellent flexibility. His hands were perhaps his strongest trait on film, as Ebiketie frequently won hand fights with offensive tackles, or locked inside the lineman’s chest to follow through with a bull rush. He has an extremely versatile pass-rush toolbox that will serve him well moving forward.

In the run game, Ebiketie is quick to react and shoot across open gaps, using his twitch to locate and explode through to the runner, and wrapping them up with a wide tackle box.

Weaknesses

While twitchy in the run game, Ebiketie can run into trouble if a bigger lineman gets hands on him, as there were times he was swallowed up and pushed off his edge. This applied in pass-blocking reps, as well, where bigger lineman could lock him down if they got hands into his chest and grappled him.

Ebiketie will need to develop more lower body strength to beat stalemates in the pass game and lockouts in the running attack.

Projection

Ebiketie should excel as a pass-rush specialist early in his career, with his physical skill set and pass-rushing toolbox providing big-play potential from Day 1. His limitations in the run game will make it hard to trust him on early downs, but NFL teams will convince themselves they can develop that part of his game. If he doesn’t go in the first round, he won’t last long on Day 2.

Projection: Top 40

