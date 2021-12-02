2022 NFL Draft: Answers ahead for Browns problems

The Cleveland Browns are in a unique position with their late bye week in 2021. The team is 6-6 but, somehow, squarely in the playoff hunt while still behind a handful of teams.

Their unique position doesn’t stop there as the Browns schedule is brutal to end the season with games against Baltimore, Las Vegas, Green Bay, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. All five teams are still in the playoff race with four of the five tied for the seventh seed or better.

Cleveland has a better chance of focusing on the NFL draft by the end of December than they are trying to lock down a playoff position. Obviously, they could reach their offseason expectations and rip off five straight victories but nothing about their performance so far this season points toward that happening.

If fans of the Browns really do need to turn their attention to the NFL draft much sooner than expected, are there answers for the team’s problems to be found?

First, very few believe there is a surefire franchise quarterback in the upcoming draft. Second, the mediocre Cleveland team is unlikely to be drafting high enough to select one, if there is one. Third, the team is constructed with a chance to win now so a rookie is unlikely to “solve” any perceived problem at the position.

So what problems can be solved through the NFL draft? Time for a quick four-round mock draft for the team using Pro Football Network’s Draft Simulator:

First Round - Jordan Davis, iDL, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Currently slotted with the 15th pick, the Browns miss out on some of the top receivers and edge rushers in the draft. Myjai Sanders from Cincinnati and Daxton Hill from Michigan got consideration but the interior defensive line is Cleveland’s biggest need on that side of the ball for 2022.

Davis is a huge player with enough athleticism to make a difference as a pass rusher as well. The Browns have been pushed around in the run game and gotten very little pressure up the middle in 2021 after the departure of Sheldon Richardson. Davis’ game is different than Richardson but he can have an impact right away.

Story continues

If Chris Olave would have fallen here, he would have been the choice but he was picked with the seventh selection.

Second Round - Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Thankfully for the Browns, the 2022 NFL draft is deep at the receiver position. John Metchie III, Justyn Ross and others were considered here as well.

For Cleveland’s offense to take the next step, receivers must be able to get separation while running precise routes. That means the team will not only be looking for speed but a well-rounded, top-of-the-depth chart type player. Jahan Dotson shows signs that he can be that kind of player.

While not the size threat that some fans may want, Dotson has all the makings of a receiver who makes plays no matter his size. He has done so at Penn State despite less than adequate quarterback play or other weapons around him. Putting him in a lineup with Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz should give the Browns a long-term trio with diverse skills.

Third Round - Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

A raw physical athlete, Harrison is a steal here in the third round. Whether the Browns keep Jadeveon Clowney or Takk McKinley, both free agents at the end of the year, Harrison fits their profile across from Myles Garrett.

At 6’6″ and over 260 pounds, Harrison has the size and strength to play the strong side but the speed and quickness to rush the passer as well. He needs to develop more as an overall player, bringing back Clowney or McKinley would help ease him in, but he has the upside that is perfect here in the third round.

If Davis wasn’t the pick in the first round, Cleveland could have drafted Haskell Garrett to have him reunite with Tommy Togiai in northeast Ohio.

Fourth Round - Tykee Smith, S, Georgia and George Pickens, WR, Georgia

With two picks in the fourth round, Cleveland is set to add a couple of players who can contribute right away.

With Ronnie Harrison set to enter free agency, the Browns once again go back to the defense with this pick to add another Georgia safety in Smith. Richard LeCounte III has had a rough rookie season but shouldn’t scare the team off from Smith whose versatility will be valued.

Not by plan but Cleveland ends up with three Bulldogs in this five-player, four-round mock draft. Pickens is a big framed receiver at 6’3″ and over 200 pounds. He adds another dimension to a passing attack that needs to be more versatile to compete at the highest levels of the NFL.

1

1