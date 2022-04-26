2022 NFL Draft: Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner breaks down his favorite sauces

Associated Press

A judge postponed a hearing Monday in a felony assault case involving two NFL players and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the Pro Bowl. Attorneys for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other defendants, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, asked for more time to review evidence recently turned over by prosecutors. The four men did not have to appear in court in person while Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia set a new date Aug. 1.