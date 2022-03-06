2022 NFL draft: Is Ahmad Gardner or Derek Stingley Jr. better fit for Jets?

The NFL draft combine has allowed the Jets to meet and get a better feeling for some of the top prospects on their big board — a key part of the pre-draft process.

New York is in a prime position to land two of the top talents in this year’s draft with the fourth and 10th overall picks. Joe Douglas has a ton of holes to fill and having two top 10 picks will allow him to address them with potentially elite talent.

Cornerback has been a need for the Jets for what feels like forever. Bryce Hall came along nicely in 2021, but it’s going to take more than one rising player at the position for Jeff Ulbrich’s defense to come around. Fortunately for New York, there are at least two cornerbacks who have a case to be top 10 worthy.

Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner and LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. are both in play for the Jets in the first round. Taking either at No. 4 would be a reach, but there is a real chance Douglas writes one of their names down on his draft card when he’s on the clock at No. 10.

Would Gardner or Stingley Jr. be a better fit in New York’s secondary? Let’s take a deeper look at the answer to that question.

The case for Ahmad Gardner

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Gardner might be the first cornerback taken in this year’s draft when it’s all said and done. He has impressive size at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds and can play in man and zone schemes without much of an issue.

“I truly believe I’m the best cornerback,” Gardner said Saturday at the draft combine, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I just watch a lot of film, work on my technique, study receivers, work unrequired hours and do things when nobody is watching. That all translates when the lights come up.”

Gardner’s length makes him an ideal fit for the Jets on the outside. Remember, Robert Saleh worked under Pete Carroll with the Seahawks from 2011-13. He knows the power of an elite outside cornerback with size like Gardner.

The case for Derek Stingley Jr.

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Stingley Jr. hasn’t played a full season in two years due to recurring foot injuries, but his reputation as a lockdown cornerback is still in place. He was a big reason why LSU won a national championship in 2019 and was arguably the best cornerback in college football at that time, finishing the year with 15 passes defended and six interceptions.

“I know myself and I know that when I’m at the best version of myself, I’m the greatest,” Stingley Jr. said Saturday, per NFL.com’s Dan Parr.

Stingley Jr.’s confidence is understandable and would play in New York. He’s next up in a long line of talented LSU cornerbacks and could be a big-time playmaker at the next level.

The Verdict

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Stingley Jr.’s injury history is a major red flag. Lisfranc injuries are no joke and have the ability to completely sap a player of their explosiveness. Should that be a reason for the Jets to stay away? If New York decides to go with Gardner over Stingley Jr., there’s a chance it might not be because Gardner has a cleaner bill of health.

Stingley Jr. is by no means small — he’s 6-foot-1 and 194 pounds — but Gardner is longer and more physical on the outside. The Gardner vs. Stingley Jr. debate is such an intriguing one because it comes down to what exactly the Jets are looking for. Stingley Jr. might be the more refined cover cornerback right now — his production speaks for itself — but Gardner isn’t far behind and might be able to overtake him. He also might be better in a Cover 3-heavy scheme, which Ulbrich runs.

New York can’t go wrong with either player, but it’ll be hard for Douglas to pass on Stingley Jr. given what he showed when healthy at LSU. His medicals will have to be thoroughly better, but Stingley Jr. projects as the superior talent right now.

